2017 Super Bowl Opening Night: A recap of the NFL's media circus
Here are the highlight's from Day 1 of Super Bowl week
It wouldn't be a Super Bowl without the media circus that is Opening Night. And Monday night's three-hour talkathon at Houston's Minute Maid Park didn't disappoint.
Bill Belichick totally got denied by Dan Quinn when he went for a bro hug. Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed the most famous person he has in his cell phone contacts -- and, no, it's not the president. And Kyle Shanahan nearly lost the Falcons' entire Super Bowl game plan when a reporter strolled off with his backpack.
That creepy #FakeTomBrady also made an appearance, as well as the guy from "Good Burger." For all of the highlights from Monday night's media frenzy, here's our live blog from the event.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
