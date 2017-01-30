2017 Super Bowl Opening Night: How to watch media day for Patriots and Falcons
If you love player interviews, you'll love Opening Night
In the never-ending effort to make every NFL-related event a primetime spectacle, the league last year moved Media Day -- which, in case it isn't obvious by the name, took place during the day -- to 8 p.m. ET and designated it must-watch.
The name was also changed to Opening Night, and in addition to three hours of live coverage, some 12,000 fans are expected to watch it all live this year. And by "it," we mean one group of people (the media) talking to another group of people (the players. Not exactly riveting stuff but that's almost beside the point. It's SUPER BOWL WEEK! This is OPENING NIGHT! And hey, 500 feet away, that's TOM BRADY!
How to Watch
- When: January 30, 2017
- Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
- Time: 8-11 p.m. ET
- Television: ESPN, NFL Network, FS1, Fox Deportes
"Building on the success at Super Bowl 50, we're excited to bring Super Bowl Opening Night to Houston and provide fans more opportunities to be a part of the excitement of Super Bowl week," said NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O'Reilly, in a statement released by the league. "Hosting the event at the stadium allows us to bring more fans closer to the action, as media from around the world interview members of Super Bowl teams for the first time."
In addition to seeing your favorite Falcons and Patriots players having conversations with others, the musical group X Ambassadors will perform.
There's more!
In addition, the event will feature ... special appearances and autographs by NFL Legends, cheerleaders and team mascots, and a Red Carpet fan photo opportunity. ... Fans in attendance will receive gift bags with a radio to tune into NFL Network coverage and listen to some of the individual player interviews from the podium microphones.
If you're thinking about attending the event in person, tickets will run you between $20-$30.
