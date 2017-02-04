2017 Super Bowl parties: Here's where the hottest events will be in Houston

HOUSTON -- The only thing harder than scoring a ticket to the Super Bowl is trying to score an invite to one of the many exclusive parties that will go down over the weekend in Houston.

Want to go to the DirecTV party featuring Taylor Swift? Well, that's basically impossible, because there were zero tickets sold for the event.

How do people get in? Is it possible to get into any part during Super Bowl week?

Here's a look at six parties that are going down over Super Bowl weekend, along with your chances of scoring a ticket. Let's just say that unless you're willing to drop some serious money, you're probably not going to make it through the front door.

Friday, Feb. 3

LIFEWTR Art After Dark

The weekend fun in Houston kicks off on Friday night with the LIFEWTR party. Just so you know, that's not a typo; Pepsi is using this party to unveil a new premium bottled water, and that just happens to be the name of the product. Since this is the Super Bowl, Pepsi will be unveiling the product with splash: They're having Bruno Mars headline the party.

Tickets did go on sale for this event; however, they sold out in less than a minute, so good luck getting in -- unless you want to pay $200 on the secondary market. DJ Khaled will also be on hand to open for Mars, and please remember Khaled's name because you're going to hear it a lot.

As the resident CBS Sports partygoer, I feel obligated to admit that I will probably end up at this party with the sole plan to take pictures of Bruno Mars so I can send them to my sisters. They're going to be so jealous. I'll let you know how it turns out.

Location: Club Nomadic 2121 Edwards Street, Houston

Leather and Laces

If you like partying with Victoria's Secret models, then this is the Super Bowl event for you. The star-filled Leather and Laces party will be held over two nights with dozens of celebrities expected to attend.

The hosts for Friday night's first party will be Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. On Saturday, those two will take a break so that Emily Ratajkowski and Sara Sampaio can handle the hosting duties.

This is your chance to party with Emily Ratajkowski. USATSI

If you want to attend this party, it won't be cheap. The cheapest ticket you can buy is $375, and that's if you want to see the celebrities from far away, but not actually meet them. If you're willing to pay $1,500 for a ticket, there's a good chance you'll actually get to meet someone famous.

Location: Hughes Manor, 2811 Washington Avenue, Houston

ESPN the Party

The world's largest sports network is throwing one of the largest parties of Super Bowl weekend. Unfortunately, since I work for a direct competitor, I think my invite got lost in the mail.

However, Fergie's invite definitely didn't get lost, because she's agreed to be at the party as the main source of entertainment.

Fergie will get some entertainment help from DJ Khaled, who will be on hand at the event. Apparently, DJ Khaled's plan is to ditch Bruno after the Pepsi event so he can get to the ESPN party, which will be held in a 65,000 square-foot warehouse located just outside the arts district.

Location: Downtown Houston

Saturday, Feb. 4

The Maxim Party

The Maxim Party is one of the hottest events of the weekend, and it should be even hotter this year because it's the 10th anniversary of the party. If you want to attend a party where sponsors spared no expense, this is the one to do it.

If you can score an invite, which won't be easy, you'll be treated to night that includes performances from Travis Scott, Joe Jonas, DNCE and DJ Khaled. The only way you're getting into this party is if you have an invitation code, so you should probably start working on that now.

Here's a quick look at a few parties from years past:

Location: Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas

DIRECTV Now Super Saturday Night

This is the hottest ticket of the weekend, and that's mainly because there are no tickets, which makes them impossible to get. At this point, the only way to score an invite to this party is to know someone who works for AT&T/DIRECTV, so if you're uncle is high up in the management chain at one of the two companies, you might want to give him a call. (There was also a sweepstakes where you could win tickets, but that ended in January).

Taylor Swift is the headliner for this party, and she's so excited about the concert that she's been rehearsing all week.

Location: Club Nomadic 2121 Edwards Street, Houston

Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party

This is a party you can still get into, but only if you're willing to spend $650. If you're not willing to pony up the cash, then you'll be missing a party that Rolling Stone is using to celebrate the magazine's 50th anniversary. The event will feature performances by Diplo, Nas, and DJ Cassidy.

Location: Museum of Fine Arts 1001 Bissonnet St, Houston

Tailgating with Guy Fieri

If you still have money to burn after a crazy weekend of partying, then feel free to spend the rest of it at Guy Fieri's tailgate party on Super Bowl Sunday. The Food Network host, who you've probably seen on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," will he hosting a tailgate that costs a cool $699 per person.

For that cost, you won't get a ticket to the game, but you might meet Guy. Also, the Food Network chef promises that there will be at least 25 active NFL players at the tailgate. I'm not sure if that means you'll get your money back if only 24 show up, so if you buy a ticket and that happens, let us know.

Note: The image accompanying this story ...

... was from the EA Sports party, which was held on Feb. 2. Our friends at NFL.com were in attendance at the party, and it appears that they're never going to attend another EA Sports party ever again.

If you're going to be in Minneapolis next year, you might want to scratch that off your party list.