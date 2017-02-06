2017 Super Bowl: Patriots continue improbable first-quarter scoring drought

HOUSTON -- The Patriots might want to just skip the first quarter the next time they play in a Super Bowl, because for the seventh straight time, that quarter has turned into a disaster for their offense.

The Patriots had the ball three times during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday and came away with zero points each time. Now, that's not exactly surprising; you can't score in the first quarter of every game you play in.

The surprising part of the first-quarter goose egg is that it means they've now scored a total of zero points in the first quarter of every Super Bowl that Tom Brady has ever played in.

That's right: In seven career Super Bowls, Brady has led the Patriots to zero first-quarter points.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean the Patriots are going to lose.

In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots trailed the Rams 3-0 after the first quarter before going on to a 20-17 win.

In Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Patriots and Panthers were tied 0-0 after the first quarter in a game that New England would eventually win 32-29. In an eerie coincidence, that game was also played in Houston against an NFC South team, just like Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots' first-quarter scoring drought continued in Super Bowl XXXIX when they played to a 0-0 tie with the Eagles through one quarter. In that game, the Patriots would go on to win 24-21.

In their two Super Bowl losses to the Giants, the Patriots trailed 3-0 (Super Bowl XLII) and 9-0 (Super Bowl XLV) after the first quarter.

Finally, in their Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks, the Patriots were knotted up 0-0 after one quarter, before going on to a 28-24 win.

If Patriots fans can feel good about one thing, it's that their team is 3-0 when they're tied 0-0 after one quarter, which was the score of Super Bowl LI.

