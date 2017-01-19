2017 Super Bowl: Ref ripped by Chiefs players will reportedly officiate
It's probably a good thing that Chiefs won't be playing in the Super Bowl
The NFL has finally decided on a referee for Super Bowl LI, and it looks like the league definitely didn't take Travis Kelce's opinion into account.
According to ESPN.com, the ref for the Super Bowl will be Carl Cheffers. Although you might not know him by name, you might know him as the official who Kelce ripped into on Sunday after the Chiefs' 18-16 loss to the Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs.
After the Chiefs scored with just 2:43 left in the game, they had to make a two-pointer to tie it. However, that became nearly impossible after left tackle Eric Fisher was called for holding on the original two-point attempt.
Because of the penalty, the Chiefs took their two-point try from the 12-yard line, and they were unable to punch it in. After the game, Kelce was livid. The tight end said that Cheffers had no business working in the NFL.
"Referee No. 51 shouldn't even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn't even be able to work at f---ing Foot Locker," Kelce said.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid also disagreed with the call, although he was slightly more diplomatic than Kelce with his criticism.
"I know Fish is going to have a lot of eyes on him for that call, and I'm not sure I completely agree with what took place, but it did. The call was made and we live with that."
As long as the Super Bowl doesn't come down to a two-point conversion attempt, everyone should be fine.
Cheffers started his NFL officiating career as a side judge in 2000 before being promoted to referee in 2008. Here's a look at how the four remaining teams have done since 2008 when Cheffers serves as the ref in their game (stats via Pro Football Reference).
- Falcons: 3-3
- Packers: 6-3 (includes Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary game vs. Lions).
- Patriots: 6-2 (includes 2008 game where Tom Brady tore his ACL).
- Steelers: 7-3
This will be Cheffers' first time officiating in a Super Bowl. F0r the game, he'll be joined by umpire Dan Ferrell, head linesman Kent Payne, field judge Doug Rosenbaum, line judge Jeff Seeman, side judge Dyrol Prioleau and back judge Todd Prukop.
Super Bowl LI is set for Feb. 5 and will be televised by Fox.
