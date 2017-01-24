2017 Super Bowl: The Browns have a depressing number of ex-players on rosters

It should basically be impossible for things to get worse for the Cleveland Browns, who went 1-15 this season and are about to get the No. 1 overall pick. They are very much not involved in the Super Bowl, except for one slightly depressing reason.

As it turns out, the Browns have more former players on the Patriots and Falcons roster than anyone else in the NFL.

There are two Browns players on the Falcons roster, with both arriving via free agency. Center Alex Mack, who helped to really make the offense a dangerous unit this season, was not re-signed by the Browns last year and picked up by Atlanta in free agency.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel was cut by Cleveland and signed for the Falcons for pennies -- he caught 35 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns. His 16.5 yards per catch average was a difference-maker in terms of giving Atlanta an added dimension throughout the season.

For the Patriots, there are three players. Jabaal Sheard was signed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal two years ago by the Patriots and has been a steal. Barkevious Mingo was acquired in the middle of this season for pennies on the dollar via trade. And Dion Lewis, the former Browns and Eagles running back, is finally healthy and looking like the dominant, explosive player we saw last year.

It's hard to pin Lewis just on the Browns, though -- he was actually moved around a bunch as a younger player, including being traded from the Eagles to the Browns for linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

To think, I got traded for #DionLewis back in 2013.... someone needs to be fired for that. He a beast!

#NFL#Patriots — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2017

Joe Banner hasn't forgotten about that.

I traded you for Dion and got fired. Go figure ! Hope you are well. https://t.co/bVpX0uBUEo — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 15, 2017

So the Browns have that going for them at least. Plus, they have lots of people they can root for during the Super Bowl. Which isn't exactly great.