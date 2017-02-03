2017 Super Bowl tickets: From the best and cheapest seats to the most outrageous

If you're planning on going to Super Bowl LI and still need tickets, it's going to cost you.

Our friends at TicketCity (check their full selection of Super Bowl tickets here) have plenty of data to parse through in terms of prices, who's buying and much more for Patriots vs. Falcons in Houston.

Let's dive in first by looking at who is buying the tickets.

CBSSports.com

According to TicketCity, the "other" portion of the sales includes Miami, Kansas City and "two large sales from Mexico." It's obviously impossible to tell whether those are Patriots fans, Falcons fans or just Super Bowl aficionados (perhaps some humble gentleman like Marlins Man?) purchasing the tickets.

The majority of the sales, obviously, are coming from people in Houston. Again: big city, hard to tell what fans those would be.

From a regional perspective, it's pretty obvious that the Patriots, at least based on initial data, are going to have more fans in town than the Falcons. That could change because it's early, but it wouldn't be surprising at all to see a 60-40 split in terms of Patriots fans versus Falcons fans. It could be much higher. (Or everyone in Houston is a Falcons fan. Who knows?)

What's really interesting about Super Bowl LI from a ticket market perspective is how well the secondary market is performing for this Patriots-Falcons matchup relative to other Super Bowls.

This data comes from TicketCity but is based on pricing across the secondary market as a whole, and right now it looks like Patriots-Falcons is outperforming everything in the last five years except Patriots-Seahawks.

Year Teams Average Price Largest Sale Date/Time 2017 Super Bowl Patriots-Falcons $4,744 $74,928 Jan. 26/AM 2017 Super Bowl Patriots-Falcons $5,650 $74,928 1/23 2017 Super Bowl Patriots-Falcons $4,890 $15,432 1/16 2016 Super Bowl Panthers-Broncos $4,000 $23,913 N/A 2015 Super Bowl Patriots-Seahawks $6,923 $19,000 N/A 2014 Super Bowl Seahawks-Broncos $2,069 $13,530 N/A 2013 Super Bowl Ravens-49ers $2,173 $10,804 N/A

That Patriots-Seahawks game in Arizona was a HOT ticket, between the two best teams in football with a ton on the line and a lot of vitriol. It was also the first time the Patriots had made the Super Bowl since 2011, the poor guys. (But seriously: Patriots fans were itching to get another look at Tom Brady in a Super Bowl.)

Seahawks-Broncos was in New York/New Jersey and there was a surprising lack of fanfare for both the game and tickets and the experience as a whole. It was almost like New York was too big for the Super Bowl.

What's likely happening here is you have the Patriots factor in play along with a team in the Falcons whose fans haven't seen a shot at a Super Bowl in a long time. It's a similar factor to Panthers-Broncos last year.

We would say any Falcons fan who cares about his/her team should be trying to make the trip, but it's not a cheap trip to make.

According to TicketCity, the "Best Seat Period" -- if you want to get great sets at a, um, reasonable price (suites not included) -- is to purchase in sections 309/310 or 337/338. That's Club Level Premium, it puts you on the 50-yard line and gives you a perfect view.

Price: About $9,000/ticket

If you want to spend a little less money, the "Best Seat Under $5K" is in sections 304, 315, 332 or 343. Those are Club Level Corner seats.

Price: About $4,750/ticket

And the "Best Value Seats" are in sections 604, 612, 630 and 638. Tickets there will cost you in the range of $3,000 to sit in one of the Upper Level Sidelines sections.

Price: About $3,000/ticket

The cheapest ticket available right now ("Get In The Door Ticket") is an Upper EndZone seat.

Price: $2,700/ticket

If you want to go big and don't go home, you can also get a 400-level suite for the low, low cost of $358,000.

In short, it's not cheap to attend the Super Bowl. But if you're a Falcons fan, you might get a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And if you're a Patriots fan, you're probably going to end up seeing this again in the next year or two, but there's no telling how long Brady plays.

There's plenty of reason for these tickets to be running strong in the market.