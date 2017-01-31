2017 Super Bowl: Tom Brady says Gisele gave him a 'protection' necklace

Brady will have more than just his offensive line protecting him against the Falcons

One of the most important things an NFL team can do for its quarterback is protect him. Every quarterback in the NFL performs worse when under pressure (via a sack, hit, or hurry), with completion percentages going down and interception rates skyrocketing in those situations. It's imperative to protect the passer and let him throw from a clean pocket.

When the Patriots take the field against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Tom Brady will apparently have some extra protection even beyond what his offensive line is able to afford him. Brady revealed at media night that his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, gave him a "protection" necklace before he left for the game.

Getting rid of the ball fast is one of Brady's specialties. His 2.49 seconds to throw was ninth-fastest in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus. That quick-strike style led to him being sacked on only 3.4 percent of his drop backs, the second-lowest rate of his career. The Pats have to deal with NFL sack leader Vic Beasley this weekend, though, so maybe he does need some extra protection.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories