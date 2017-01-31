2017 Super Bowl: Tom Brady says Gisele gave him a 'protection' necklace
Brady will have more than just his offensive line protecting him against the Falcons
One of the most important things an NFL team can do for its quarterback is protect him. Every quarterback in the NFL performs worse when under pressure (via a sack, hit, or hurry), with completion percentages going down and interception rates skyrocketing in those situations. It's imperative to protect the passer and let him throw from a clean pocket.
When the Patriots take the field against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Tom Brady will apparently have some extra protection even beyond what his offensive line is able to afford him. Brady revealed at media night that his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, gave him a "protection" necklace before he left for the game.
Brady shows off necklace that Gisele gave him before he left to "protect" him. She told me, "Just get rid of ball really fast'" pic.twitter.com/6s3XJue8sH— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 31, 2017
Getting rid of the ball fast is one of Brady's specialties. His 2.49 seconds to throw was ninth-fastest in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus. That quick-strike style led to him being sacked on only 3.4 percent of his drop backs, the second-lowest rate of his career. The Pats have to deal with NFL sack leader Vic Beasley this weekend, though, so maybe he does need some extra protection.
