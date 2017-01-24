2017 Super Bowl uniforms: Patriots get lucky white jerseys after Falcons go red

The New England Patriots will be in their lucky white uniforms for Super Bowl LI after the Atlanta Falcons chose to wear red in Houston.

The NFC team received the choice of uniform colors this year, and Atlanta chose to go with red (Mike Reiss of ESPN spoke to the Pats, who confirmed they would wear white).

The concern for Falcons fans should be the recent success of teams wearing white in the Super Bowl. Eleven of the last 12 winners of the Super Bowl wore white.

There is a trend forming. pic.twitter.com/liiJJliDXF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 24, 2017

The Patriots are 2-1 when wearing white, as pointed out by Reiss.

Patriots will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LI against Falcons. They are 2-1 in Super Bowls wearing white (most recently vs. Seattle). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 24, 2017

But with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Patriots are 2-0 in Super Bowls while wearing white, beating the Seahawks and Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Pats also beat the Panthers in Houston previously while wearing blue and also beat the Rams while wearing blue. They would likely tell you they are absolutely unconcerned about the color of their jersey.

But some teams appear to be a little superstitious. Because the uniform selection alternates, the Broncos got to choose last year and decided to ditch their traditional orange jerseys for white. Denver was previously 0-4 while wearing orange in the Super Bowl.

The last time the Broncos wore white in the Super Bowl before Super Bowl 50 was actually the last time the Falcons were in the NFL's title game, following the 1998 season. Super Bowl MVP John Elway and the Broncos cruised to a convincing 34-19 win over Dan Reeves' Falcons, who wore black jerseys in their first Super Bowl appearance.

The Falcons will be testing the Football Uniform Gods this year by passing on the white. Then again, they must feel pretty good about the red jerseys after wearing them against the Seahawks and Packers in their first two playoff games of the postseason, both resounding victories.