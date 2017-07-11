49er who retired after rookie season to play in 2017 Spring League Showcase

Running back Glen Coffee played in 14 games during his rookie season in 2009, carrying the ball 83 times for 226 yards and a touchdown. He was used primarily as a backup to Frank Gore but the expectation was that his role would grow in the coming years. Except that in August 2010 Coffee announced that he was retiring from the NFL because in his mind there was was more to life than football.

"I don't want to sound mean or attack the NFL, but I'm not an entertainer," Coffee said at the time of his abrupt retirement. "I see football as being the same as being a singer, being a dancer or something along those lines. When we fill out our W2s, we're in that category of entertainers, man. That's not me. I want to be doing something to better myself, to better someone else. Glen Coffee's not an entertainer."

Three years later, Coffee graduated from Airborne School and served in the Army for four years. And now the 30-year-old former third-round pick, who unretired from football this spring, will take part in the Spring League Showcase, according to Pro Football Talk. The game takes place Saturday at Napa Memorial Stadium.

He'll join other familiar names including Greg Hardy, Fred Jackson, Ahmed Bradshaw, Ben Tate and Anthony Dixon

The Spring League bills itself as "an instructional league and showcase for professional football talent."