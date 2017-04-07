49ers cut starting corner after he's arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and new general manager John Lynch have decided to make an example out of Tramaine Brock. The 49ers starting cornerback was released from the team on Friday in a move that came less than 24 hours after Brock was arrested in California.

The Santa Clara (California) Police Department announced on Friday that Brock had been arrested on Thursday night following a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

Tramaine Brock was arrested on Thursday. Santa Clara Police

According to police, they responded to an incident just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, and when they arrived, they found an adult female who had visible injuries.

The woman said that she “was in a dating relationship” with Brock, who wasn’t on the scene when police arrived, but was arrested later that night. Lt. Dan Moreno told the San Jose Mercury News that the victim didn’t require any medical attention after suffering minor injuries.

After being arrested, Brock spent the night jail before being released just before 1 p.m. on Friday. The 49ers corner is being investigated for a felony domestic violence charge.

The 28-year-old had been with the 49ers since 2010 when he signed as an undrafted free agent. Over the past two seasons, Brock has started in all 31 games that he’s played in for the 49ers.

The 49ers’ decision to release Brock means they’ll pick up $3.55 million in salary cap space. Although the corner has a 2017 cap hit of $4.3 million, the dead cap hit after cutting him is only $750,000.

If Brock ends up signing with a new team, the 28-year-old could be staring at a six-game suspension under the NFL’s domestic violence policy.