A Dolphins player got fined twice for celebrating a meaningless touchdown

The NFL hasn't been shy about doling out fines for players who participate in excessive celebration following touchdowns. Jarvis Landry of the Dolphins set a new standard during the final regular season game of the year, though, by getting fined twice on the same touchdown.

The worst part? The score came with Miami losing to the Patriots 20-0 in a game they would go on to lose 35-14.

Landry scored Miami's first touchdown of the game, picking up a short pass from Matt Moore before diving into the end zone.

After he got up, he decided to put his hand where the sun doesn't shine and make an aggressive gesture by grabbing himself.

via NFL Game Rewind

That, as we all know from Beast Mode 2.0, is not a legal celebration. After celebrating in one illegal fashion, Landry decided to follow it up by celebrating in another illegal fashion.

The receiver ripped off his helmet and slammed it to the ground, which is a violation of league rules as well.

via NFL Game Rewind

Both instances on the same play fall under the highly nebulous category of Unsportsmanlike Conduct. The suggested minimum for the fine is $24,309, and Landry violated the rule twice, so the NFL banged him with a massive $48,618 fine for the whole thing.

That's a pretty expensive touchdown, especially when your team never really had a chance of winning.

There is some good news: Landry, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, won't have to pay the full fine.

FYI, players can only be fined 50 pct of their weekly salary for a 2nd offense. So even though Landry was fined $48,618, it's really $21,644 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 6, 2017

Unfortunately there's also some bad news in there, because Landry just lost 50 percent of his weekly salary so he could grab his crotch and throw his helmet after a meaningless touchdown. Whoops.