A.J. Green reportedly 'not happy' Bengals won't let him play vs. Texans

There has been a lot of chatter about A.J. Green returning Saturday for the Bengals when they play against the Texans, even though Cincinnati is eliminated from the playoffs. But it appears that chatter was silenced shortly before the game and Green won't be active.

Multiple reports -- including Jay Glazer of Fox Sports -- peg Green as being inactive for Week 16's game.

Glazer reported it's the "Bengals docs" who won't let Green suit up against Houston for what amounts to a meaningless game for the eliminated Bengals. All Cincy can do at this point is play spoiler.

But Green, who suffered a major hamstring injury in late November, has a little bit of interest in the game, because he's just 34 yards away from 1,000 for the season. Last year Green joined Randy Moss as the only receivers in NFL history with 1,000 yards in their first five years. Moss recorded 1,000 yards in his first six years and Green would surely love to match the prolific receiver's production. 34 more yards and Green would have a chance to break Moss' record next year (Moss fell short while playing just 13 games in 2004.)

All of this becomes important because Bob Holtzman of ESPN also reports Green is pretty irate about the whole situation.

According to Holtzman, Green was yanked from a team meeting and informed he wouldn't be playing against the Texans Saturday -- the decision to hold Green out was "made by ownership" and "Green was not happy." Holtzman adds Green never came back to the team meeting and "may be flying home on his own today."

From an objective standpoint, holding Green out of the final two weeks makes more sense than playing him, particularly if he had any setbacks during the latter part of the week. Putting your best offensive player at risk by forcing him back from an injury when there's nothing to play for is silly.

But it's understandable that Green wants to get back on the field. He's a football player and a competitor. And he might now fall short of a pretty impressive record as a result of ownership's decision.