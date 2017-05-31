A.J. Green says the Bengals are 'getting back to where we were in 2015'

The 2016 season marked the first time in five years that the Bengals did not make the playoffs. That the fall came just a year removed from the best regular season in the franchise's history (Cincy's 12-4 record in 2015 was tied with 1988 and 1981 as its best ever) made it all the more disappointing.

It was not exactly unexpected, though. The Bengals were powered in 2015 by a top-flight group of weapons that elevated Andy Dalton to the highest heights of his career to that point. Their roster was plundered during the 2016 offseason, though, as Marvin Jones was handed a big deal by the Lions and Mohamed Sanu got one from the Falcons. Their exodus, combined with the injury-related absence of Tyler Eifert for eight games in 2016, significantly affected Cincinnati's offensive performance.

A year later, Eifert is healthy and the Bengals have replacements in place for Jones and Sanu in 2016 draft pick Tyler Boyd and 2017 first-rounder John Ross. And A.J. Green, the leader of the crew, sees things rounding into 2015-like shape.

"They can all make plays all over the field," Green said, per the team's official website. "I feel like we're getting back to where we were in 2015 with Marvin, Mo. I feel like once TB gets settled in, he'll be able to play faster because now he knows what to do and the way CC (Cody Core) is coming along, and after adding Ross and adding (rookie running back Joe) Mixon, I feel like we're getting back to that 2015 roster."

As for Green himself, he's apparently in tiptop shape as well.

"I would say he's better than he's been," Dalton said. "It's the best shape he's been in, probably. He's fast, he's big. He's been doing it all. Even if you said he was the same, that's really good."

The Bengals play in a tough division and will still have to weather the losses of several offensive linemen (stalwart tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler both left the team this offseason), but if anything is going to pull them out from their 6-9-1 hole, it's the revitalized core of weapons Dalton once again has at his disposal.