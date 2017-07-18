A key unsigned lineman could join Le'Veon Bell in skipping out on Steelers camp

The big news Monday was that the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell couldn't agree on a new long-term deal and one of the league's best running backs will play the 2017 season on the $12.1 million franchise tag.

But Bell isn't the only cog in the Steelers' offensive machine that's looking for a new contract. In June, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and his agent wouldn't say whether he'll show up for training camp when it opens later this month, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo.

Villanueva is an exclusive rights free agent who originally signed with the Steelers' practice squad in August 2014. He saw his first regular-season action in 2015, starting 10 games that season. He played well enough to earn the job in 2016, a season in which he didn't miss a start.

Villanueva isn't your garden-variety football players. He went undrafted out of The United States Military Academy at West Point in 2010. And after a short stint with the Bengals, he spent the next four years defending his country. That included three tours as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan, where he earned numerous honors, including the Bronze Star Medal for Valor, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge, the Bronze Star Medal for overseas service, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge and Expert Infantryman's Badge.

After returning stateside, Villanueva decided to give the NFL one last shot. In April 2014, he took part in NFL's Super Regional Combine along with 240 other hopefuls. A month later, the 6-foot-9, 277-pounder signed with the Eagles as a defensive lineman.

Villanueva had last played in 2009, his senior season at Army, when he caught 34 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver. Check that: as a 6-foot-9, 290-pound wide receiver. He began his college career as a defensive lineman (2006-07) before moving to left tackle in 2008, where he started 12 games as a junior.

Villanueva didn't stick with the Eagles, but in his brief time with the team he caught the eye of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. During a 2014 preseason game between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Tomlin noticed Villanueva before kickoff.

"I looked across the field during the anthem and there's a guy standing over there about a head taller than everybody else and saluting during the anthem," Tomlin told the media in October 2015. "It kind of got my attention. I wanted to know about this enormous human being over there saluting."

Nearly two years after Villanueva arrived in Pittsburgh, he's looking for a new deal. But beyond not showing up he has little in the way of leverage; the team tendered him a contract worth $615,000 -- which he has yet to sign -- and he'll have to play for that amount if the two sides can't come to terms on a new contract.

Last season, Villanueva was part of an offensive line that ranked fourth in pass protection and second in run-blocking, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.