A Larry Fitzgerald hug led to coach Bruce Arians needing surgery

There are a lot of reasons that people in and around the NFL might need to get surgery. Maybe they get injured during a play on the field. Maybe it’s in practice or training camp. Maybe it’s just in the weight room. Or maybe it’s from a hug.

Wait. What?

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians recently had surgery on his rotator cuff, which he tore while being hugged by Larry Fitzgerald, according to the Arizona Republic.

Bruce Arians’ right arm is in a sling, and if the Cardinals’ coach had his way, receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s rear end would be in one, too. That’s because Arians recently underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, the result of Fitzgerald hugging Arians after the Cardinals beat the Seahawks in Seattle on Christmas Eve. “It’s all Fitz’s fault, he caused the whole thing,” Arians said this week. “It’s going to cost him.” A get-well card isn’t going to do it, apparently. “It’s going to be a get-well convertible,” Arians said. “I’m still deciding what kind.”

Beating the Seahawks is certainly cause for celebration out in Cardinal country, but apparently Fitz is just too strong or something. Maybe take it easy next time, Larry.