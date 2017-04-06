Aaron Hernandez's lawyer claims Belichick subpoenaed, but didn't appear in court

The Patriots coach was on a witness list but never appeared in court

Despite it being almost four years since former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was first charged with murder , and despite Hernandez already being convicted for one murder and serving a life sentence in prison, he remains on trail and the Patriots remain indirectly in the spotlight. 

The biggest reason for that is the inclusion of Pats coach Bill Belichick as a potential witness in the current trial. 

According to Hernandez lawyer, Jose Baez, via Christina Hager of WBZ, Belichick was served a subpoena but ended up not appearing at the trial. 

Typically speaking, when someone is issued a subpoena, they are required to appear in court. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio notes, if Belichick was actually issued a subpoena and just openly defied the request to appear in court, a judge would be quite unhappy with him. 

But the defense has rested in the Hernandez case, meaning there will be no more witnesses; it’s time for jury deliberations. 

When lawyers create potential witness lists, it is not uncommon to fill them with plenty of fluff and unnecessary names . It’s entirely possible -- and perhaps even likely -- that Belichick was just that, and that he was on a list but never actually served a subpoena. 

Or maybe Belichick has a lawyer who took care what they feel is an unnecessary appearance in court. Whatever the case, it stands to reason that Bill Belichick, who trademarked the motto “Do Your Job,” isn’t just going to no-show a request from an authority like the court system. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

