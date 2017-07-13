Aaron Rodgers beats Tom Brady, Ezekiel Elliott for Best NFL Player at the ESPYs

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't win MVP like Matt Ryan. He didn't win Super Bowl MVP like Tom Brady. Yet he still came out on top of both players on Wednesday night.

At the ESPYs, Rodgers was named the NFL's best player.

Cue the outrage.

To win the award, Rodgers beat out Brady, Ryan, Ezekiel Elliott, and Khalil Mack. All five are great players, but Rodgers came out on top. Remember: ESPYs are determined by a fan vote. They also don't really mean that much, so settle down Patriots and Cowboys fans.

Of those four runner-ups, Brady is the one who has the biggest reason to be upset about the snub. He not only put MVP-caliber numbers in the regular season, but he finished the season by leading the Patriots to an epic comeback in the Super Bowl, overcoming a 28-3 deficit.

Here's my argument for Rodgers as the best NFL player: He's the most physically talented quarterback, his supporting cast is significantly worse than Brady's (including the coaching staffs of each respective team), and he threw a league-high 40 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions. He was amazing. At this point, it's almost like he's being taken for granted.

With that being said, I would've voted for Brady.

This isn't Rodgers' first upset at the ESPYs. Last year, Rodgers' Hail Mary to Richard Rodgers won an ESPY for the Best Play over Villanova's game-winning buzzer beater in the NCAA title game.