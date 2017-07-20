Aaron Rodgers fully supports Mike McCarthy after former player calls him out

Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings may blame Mike McCarthy for the team blowing leads during postseason games but the coach has the full support of Aaron Rodgers.

"I don't know what [Jennings] said," Rodgers told WTMJ-TV's Lance Allen, "but again I think it's important that when you're thinking about comments coming from outside the facility especially by people who haven't been around the facility in a number of years you've got to take that with a grain of salt. We're concerned with the opinions of our players and our coaching staff and our organization."

Here's what Jennings said last week during an appearance on FS1:

"The year we won [a Super Bowl] we had a great defense. The year after it took a step back. For me the issue is kind of two-sided. I'm just going to flat out say it: if we had a lead, our issue wasn't the defense, it was Mike McCarthy," he said. "Because he would cuff us. If you watch New England play, when they have a lead, they go for your throat. They have a great quarterback. They have arguably the best quarterback in football, but they have no doubt the best coach in all of football and probably the best coaching staff in all of football as well."

Worth noting: The Packers are 10-8 in the postseason under McCarthy but just 5-6 since the team won the Super Bowl following the 2010 season. And while we accused McCarthy of a ridiculously conservative game plan against the Seahawks during the NFC Championship Game back in January 2015 -- he chose to kick field goals on the Packers' first two drives on 4th and goal from the one -- that was more than two years ago now.

Oh, and over the last decade the Packers' are the NFL's second-winningest team (106-53-1) behind only the Patriots (126-34).

"I've made it pretty well known how I feel about Mike," Rodgers said. "He's our leader and ... we follow his lead, and we love Mike. We believe in him, and he believes in us, and so we've got his back."