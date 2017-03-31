Aaron Rodgers sounds impressed with the way Tom Brady takes care of his body

If Tom Brady’s cookbook happens to show up at the Packers’ practice facility this offseason, there’s a viable explanation: Aaron Rodgers likes how the Patriots quarterback is taking care of himself.

Last offseason, the 33-year-old Rodgers started to evaluate the way he’s taking care of his body -- remember, he gave up eating cheese -- and it seems that he’s figured out the best way to do it is to emulate Brady.

During an interview this week on The Sidelines podcast with Evan Daniels, Rodgers admitted that Brady was the “model” for where he wants to be when he turns 39.

“You look at the Super Bowl, and I’ve been a huge fan of Tom Brady for a long time and consider him one of the greatest if not the greatest quarterback of all time, and he’s doing it at 39,” Rodgers said. “The way that he takes care of his body is really a model for all quarterbacks: Young quarterbacks and quarterbacks kind of in the middle, the second half of their career, like myself, who would love to be 38, 39, 40 and be playing at a high level and be healthy and have their body where they want it at that age.”

Rodgers also added that Brady is basically “the standard and the model for what I want to be.”

Aaron Rodgers on using Tom Brady as a model for his career down the road.



This should come as good news to Packers fans because it means that they might have Rodgers around for the next 7-10 years. On the other hand, this might be bad news for Rodgers, because emulating Brady isn’t as easy as it sounds.

For one, Brady has a bizarre diet.

According to Brady’s chef , the Patriots quarterback diet consists of “80 percent” vegetables and 20 percent other things like “brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans.” The Patriots quarterbacks is also allowed to eat lean meats like grass-fed organic steak, duck, chicken and wild salmon.

Brady also has his own specialty drink on the sideline that prepared especially for him prior to every game.

The upside for Rodgers is that if he wants to eat like Brady, all he has to do is subscribe to the quarterback’s at-home food delivery service that costs a mere $78 per week (seriously, that exists).

Rodgers definitely seems serious about extending his career, and his coach is confident that the Packers quarterback can make it happen. During an interview at the NFL’s annual league meetings this week, Mike McCarthy was asked if he thought Rodgers could play as long as Brady.

“I mean mentally and physically, clearly yes; he has that ability,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.com. “I think there’s no question there.”

McCarthy did add one caveat though: Rodgers has to keep his legs going for the next 10 years.

“I think all positions in football are the same. It’s their legs,” McCarthy said. “You watch a player -- and it’s no different with quarterbacks -- as long as they have their legs, they can compete at that level.”

As for Brady, who wants to play six or seven more years, McCarthy thinks the Patriots quarterback is the one guy who can pull it off.

“I think you can only go by what’s on film and based on his last game, he will accomplish that,” McCarthy said. “I would bet on that. But there’s a lot of factors that go into that. I think you have to give these athletes an incredible amount of credit what they’re doing. With the rest and recovery and nutrition, I think you’re now seeing the decade of what it’s provided. It’s provided for guys to play longer, especially at that position.”

Speaking of nutrition, Brady is famous for eating brown rice, quinoa and beans, which means Rodgers’ grocery list is probably going to be undergoing a slight change this offseason.