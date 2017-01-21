Aaron Rodgers takes shot at Falcons over fake crowd noise controversy

There hasn't been much trash-talking this week -- or any at all -- between the Packers and Falcons in the lead up to Sunday's NFC Championship Game. However, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did throw out a subtle jab at Atlanta on Friday when he brought up a sensitive topic from the past.

During his press conference, Rodgers was asked about how he feels about the crowd noise at the Georgia Dome.

"It's really loud in there. Whether that's all natural or not is yet to be seen," Rodgers said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazettte.

BOOM. That's a zinger.

The subject of "all-natural" crowd noise is a sensitive topic for the Falcons because they got penalized in March 2015 after an NFL investigation found that the Falcons were piping in crowd noise to the Georgia Dome. The league found that the team had been using fake crowd noise throughout the 2014 and 2015 seasons, which led to several punishments for the Falcons, including a $350,000 fine and the loss of a fifth-round draft pick.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is hoping that the crowd at the Georgia Dome will be able to get loud in an all-natural way on Sunday. Quinn said the crowd was as loud as it's ever been during the Falcons' divisional round playoff win over the Seahawks.

"When you have a crowd like ours, for sure it's an edge," Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I think anyone who was in that environment last Saturday night [knows]. I asked people, and they said 'That's the loudest I've ever heard the dome.' That fired me up to know we are going to bring the same energy as they are."

For Sunday's game against Green Bay, Quinn hopes it gets even louder in the dome.

"That pumped me up beyond belief to hear that was as loud as they've ever heard it," Quinn said of the Seahawks' game. "I said, 'All right, if that is as loud as it can get, there is only one challenge out there, then.' We hope that same comment is happening next week. Can we turn it up again?"

The NFC Championship will be the final NFL game ever to be played in the Georgia Dome. Starting next season, the Falcons will play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is scheduled to open in July.