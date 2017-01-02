Adam Gase won't rule out Ryan Tannehill playing against Steelers

Don't count out the Dolphins just yet, because it sounds like there's actually a chance that Ryan Tannehill could play against the Steelers on Sunday.

On Monday, first-year coach Adam Gase outlined what has to happen for Tannehill to suit up less than a month after he sprained his ACL and MCL. Gase didn't rule out the possibility of Tannehill playing, but he made it clear he won't risk his long-term health.

From Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald:

Gase said he needs to be comfortable with his quarterback's movement skills and structure of his knee before even considering putting Tannehill in a game. Gase added that he'll know more Monday night or Tuesday. "I'm going to have to feel really good about this," Gase said.

Tannehill suffered the knee injury Dec. 11. Initially, the Dolphins feared that Tannehill tore his ACL, but an MRI revealed a less serious injury, which opened the door for his potential return if the Dolphins qualified for the postseason. That's exactly what they did with Matt Moore as their quarterback (they went 2-1 to finish the season).

But if the Dolphins want to turn their first playoff appearance since 2008 into their first playoff victory since 2000, they'll need their starting quarterback, who posted career highs in completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdown percentage and passer rating under Gase's tutelage. That's because their opponent Sunday is not the Jets or the Bills -- the two teams the Moore-led Dolphins defeated.

With Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell all at full strength, the Steelers should put up plenty of points at home. And it's unlikely Moore can keep pace.

But as Gase indicated, risking Tannehill's long-term future isn't wise, because even with him, they're not likely to journey deep into the postseason. This season alone has proven that Gase can elevate Tannehill's level of play, which bodes well for their future. A serious long-term injury could stall those plans.

Still, it's worth repeating: Gase didn't rule out Tannehill. There's a chance he could play.

"He's a freak of nature," Gase said. "His body is unique."