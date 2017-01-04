Adam Jones explains why he was arrested, says 'none of this makes sense'

Tuesday was not a good day for Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, who was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors and a felony in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Jones was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and then later given a felony charge for harassment of a member of the medical staff with a bodily substance at a medical center (he allegedly spit on a nurse).

On Wednesday he spoke to reporters and said "none of this makes sense."

"I'll let everything play out in court," Jones said via ESPN. "Obviously, without getting into it, none of this makes sense."

Jones also claimed he was arrested for barely touching someone.

Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones. Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say pic.twitter.com/Bjq7IVbycT — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) January 3, 2017

"For touching a guy, like this [Jones touched his arm lightly, per reporters], I got arrested," Jones said. "We'll see how it goes. I'm more than [confident] that this will be dismissed pretty soon."

Jones also pointed out he wasn't out there beating anyone up (or "beating people's ass" to be more specific).

"I'm sorry that this happened," Jones said. "It would be different if I was beating people's ass, but for touching someone?"

The cornerback, who spent the entire early part of his career getting in trouble with the law and with Commissioner Roger Goodell (including a year-long suspension in 2007), has largely stayed out of trouble since then.

He was involved in an incident in 2015 at a casino -- and would later go on a tirade directed towards the media about it -- but wasn't charged with anything.