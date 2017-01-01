Adam Vinatieri has half a million bucks riding on his Week 17 field goals

UPDATE: Vinatieri missed a 48-yard field goal and cost himself $500,000!

Adam Vinatieri knows a thing or two about kicking under pressure. He might very well be the most clutch kicker in NFL history. And if he likes money, he'll need to bust out the ice veins again Sunday.

As noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Vinatieri has a large sum of cash riding on his kicks Sunday -- there's a $500,000 bonus in his contract if he hits 90 percent of his field goals.

Vinatieri currently has made 89.7 percent of his field goals this season, going 26-for-29 on his field goal attempts and making all 41 of his extra-point attempts.

The quick math on those numbers should reveal something pretty obvious: a single made kick by Vinatieri on Sunday will earn him half a million bucks. If he's 27/30, that's an even 90 percent.

He can't reasonably miss a kick either on Sunday if he expects to cash in -- he would need an absurd 11 field goal attempts (with 10 made, no less) before the math worked out (36-for-40 hits the magic 90 percent number).

It'll be real interesting to see how Chuck Pagano and the Colts coaching staff handles Vinatieri's distance on Sunday given the amount of money at stake.

Vinatieri is perfect from 39 yards in, going 10-for-10 on all kicks under 40 yards. He's 9-for-10 on kicks from 40-49 yards this season and "just" 7-for-10 on kicks from 50 yards and further.

If Indy has a look at a 55- or 60-yard kick late in the first half would they trot him out there? Obviously Vinatieri isn't going to flinch if someone tells him to suit up and boot a long kick -- and you could even argue the amount of money here isn't outrageous given his career earnings -- but being forced to try and blast a really long kick could end up costing him half a million dollars.