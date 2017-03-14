Adrian Peterson leaves Seattle without a deal; Murray, Charles, Cook to visit
The Seahawks are digging into veteran options at running back and tight end
Pete Carroll said earlier this offseason that the Seattle Seahawks would let Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise fight it out for the starting running back job during 2017 training camp, but that has not stopped the team from exploring the veteran options on the free agent market.
Adrian Peterson, who recently had his contract option for the 2017 season declined by the Minnesota Vikings, visited the Seahawks’ facility on Monday, and according to a report from ESPN.com, he left the building without a contract.
Peterson, like Eddie Lacy before him, was given a physical during his visit with the Seahawks, per a separate report. He’s not the only running back that will visit the team this week, though, which could be why he was not given a contract during his visit.
Latavius Murray and Jamaal Charles will visit Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Running back is also not the only position where the Seahawks are looking into bringing in a veteran option. Tight end Jared Cook, who spent last season with the Packers but is now expected to leave for a new team after Green Bay signed Martellus Bennett over the weekend, is heading to Seattle for a visit as well, per NFL.com.
The Seahawks already have Jimmy Graham at tight end, but he’s headed into the final year of his deal. No. 2 tight end Luke Willson is a free agent as well, so Cook could be in line to replace one or both if he ends up signing.
