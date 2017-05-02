Adrian Peterson on Saints-Vikings playing in Week 1: I knew 'it was meant to be'

Adrian Peterson sat on the free-agent market for a while this offseason. He was cut loose by the Minnesota Vikings on Feb. 28 and didn't sign with the New Orleans Saints until April 25.

In between, he was rumored to be headed to the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and others, but Peterson said that when he saw the Week 1 schedule, he knew that landing in New Orleans was meant to be. (It likely helped that the Seahawks, Patriots and Raiders all had other running back plans.)

Peterson when he saw that the Saints play at the Vikings Week 1 "It was meant to be" #Saints — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 2, 2017

Peterson also talked about how excited he is to play with Drew Brees, the health of his knee (he tore his meniscus last season), and how he fits into a crowded backfield that also features Mark Ingram and rookie second-rounder Alvin Kamara.

Peterson: "Envisioning myself in the backfield with Drew Brees it was like 'Wow, what will the opposing team do?'" #Saints — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 2, 2017

Peterson: "I am feeling good - 100%. Back to doing what I was doing before the injury...but better" #Saints — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 2, 2017

Adrian Peterson: 'I knew what I was getting myself into' in Saints backfield that spreads ball around to multiple backs. Comfortable with it — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) May 2, 2017

Peterson looked dreadful in limited action before his injury last season, but he has come back from a torn knee to tear up the league before. He's older now, but the Saints have two other backs that can help share the load out of the backfield. Things could certainly get crowded in New Orleans and there's no guarantee Peterson recaptures his form, but the Saints only made a minimal investment in him -- his contract pays $7 million over two years and only guarantees $1.25 million beyond the 2017 season. For that low a price, it's easy to see why they felt it was worth the risk.