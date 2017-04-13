Adrian Peterson reportedly isn't expected to sign a contract before the NFL Draft

It has been well over a month since the Vikings declined Adrian Peterson's contract option, and Peterson still lacks a new team and contract. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peterson will be waiting a while longer.

Rapoport reported Thursday that Peterson isn't expected to find his new team before the 2017 NFL Draft, which will take place from April 27-29.

Barring a dramatic shift, Adrian Peterson is not expected to have a deal with prior to the draft. Teams involved will continue to monitor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

That's not surprising given the presence of a few highly regarded prospects in this year's draft class. Teams with voids at the position might want to see if they can address those holes through the draft before they look to sign a costly 32-year-old running back coming back from a torn meniscus. That's just reality for Peterson and most backs over the age of 30.

It's been a rough free agency for Peterson. At the onset, he visited the Seahawks, but they ended up signing Eddie Lacy. He then took a trip to New England and according to ESPN's Ed Werder, impressed the Patriots during his workout. But again, Peterson left with a contract. His most recent reported visit was to New Orleans. The Saints didn't sign him, though. Peterson never took a trip to Oakland and the Raiders now appear to be zeroed in on acquiring Marshawn Lynch. So, that also doesn't appear to be a landing spot.

Peterson, of course, could very well end up signing a contract with either the Patriots or the Saints -- or a team that still hasn't hosted him for a visit. The Patriots haven't re-signed LeGarrette Blount, so they definitely have an opening for a power running back while the Saints lost Tim Hightower to the 49ers in free agency. Just because it's taking some time doesn't mean Peterson won't eventually find a team.

At some point, someone will likely take a chance on the greatest running back of the past decade.