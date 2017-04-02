Adrian Peterson reportedly set to meet with Super Bowl champion Patriots this week
This should probably scare the rest of the NFL
After basically sitting out the first month of free agency, it looks like Adrian Peterson has decided to start April with a splash.
According to ESPN.com, the former Vikings running back is scheduled to meet with the Patriots on Monday. Peterson could end up being the perfect replacement for LeGarrette Blount, who wasn’t re-signed after his contract expired following the 2016 season.
Of course, the only reason Peterson is available to make a free agency visit in April is because he hasn’t exactly been a hot commodity so far. Between his age (32) and his alleged asking price (At least $8 million in the first year of his contract), teams have basically been staying away from the running back.
In four weeks, Peterson’s only visit of free agency came in mid-March when he went to Seattle.
One thing that may not be an issue in New England is that gigantic asking price. According to NFL.com, Peterson will make “reasonable” contract demands if he feels that a team has legitimate title hopes, and we can probably all agree that the Patriots have legitimate title hopes.
As far as teams that Peterson might want to play for, New England seems like the perfect fit. On March 24 Peterson said that joining a team that could win a championship was his “main objective.” The running back also added that he was in “no rush” to sign anywhere.
The 32-year-old hasn’t been shy about sharing his desire to play for the Patriots.
Days after the Vikings decided not to pick up Peterson’s option, the running back’s dad said that the Patriots would be a good fit for his son. There was also a report at the time that Peterson would be willing to take a “team-friendly” deal to play for New England, and it seems that hasn’t changed.
Peterson better hope he can hammer out a deal with the Patriots this week because he doesn’t have many other options. Of all the other teams he’s expressed interest in -- the Seahawks, Raiders, Vikings, Buccaneers, Giants and Packers -- most have moved on.
The Vikings and Seahawks have already signed running backs , while the Raiders seem more interested in drawing Marshawn Lynch out of retirement. Not to mention, the Buccaneers don’t seem too interested in Peterson, either. The Giants seem to have a little bit of interest , but they haven’t invited him in for a visit.
Peterson, who was the 2012 NFL MVP, left Minnesota after 10 seasons as the team’s all-time leading rusher with 11,747 yards.
Although signing Peterson would be a risk for the Patriots -- he missed 13 games last season because of a torn meniscus and he’s old -- it’s the exact kind of risk that Bill Belichick isn’t afraid to take. Between Blount and Corey Dillon, Belichick is famous for bringing in bruising backs who eventually help his team win a Super Bowl title.
If the Patriots do pull off the signing, it’s more proof that they’re doing everything they can to win as many titles as possible with Brady as his career window comes to a close. If Brady only plays five more years, it’s clear the Patriots are going to try and make sure he goes out with five more Lombardi Trophies.
