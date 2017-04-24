Adrian Peterson, Saints reportedly closing in on deal that will pay him $3.25M in '17
Peterson would join a formidable backfield that includes Mark Ingram and, of course, Drew Brees.
Adrian Peterson could finally have a home. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport says the former Vikings star could be closing in on a deal with the Saints that will pay him than $3.25 million next season. And while nothing's yet official, the two sides "are moving in that direction."
It's unclear when the I's will be dotted and T's crossed, but two weeks ago Rapoport reported that Peterson wasn't expected to sign with a team before the draft. When it is official, Peterson will join a backfield that includes Mark Ingram, Travaris Cadet and, of course, Drew Brees. The Saints lost Tim Hightower, their second-leading rusher in 2016, to the 49ers earlier this offseason.
Ingram is coming off his best NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus, and ranked No. 18 among all running backs. Peterson, meanwhile, had one of his worst seasons. He suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and only played in three games, finishing with 72 rushing yards and averaging 1.9 yards per carry.
It's been a long several months for Peterson. Instead of paying him $18 million in 2017, the Vikings released him. Peterson then visited the Seahawks, who ended up signing Eddie Lacy. He also impressed the Patriots during a workout there but the team instead signed Bills running back Mike Gillislee. Peterson originally visited the Saints in early April, though he left without a contract.
And now it looks like he'll join one of the league's best offenses. Unfortunately, the Saints' biggest issues are on defense, which has been a big reason behind three straight 7-9 seasons.
