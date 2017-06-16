Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouting report is completely wrong

For the first 10 years of his NFL career, Adrian Peterson played in an offense that was basically designed around him. After drafting Peterson in 2007, the Vikings mostly ran a power run game that lived or died with their big running back.

However, that won't be the case in New Orleans. With the Saints, Peterson will be playing in an offense that throws first, throws last and only runs the ball when Sean Payton gets tired of calling passing plays.

When Peterson agreed to sign with the Saints, it raised some eyebrows. Most people wanted to know how a bruising running back like Peterson could possibly fit in with the Saints' pass-happy attack. For most of his career, the biggest knock on Peterson has been that he can't catch the ball out of the backfield.

Well, let's just say that Peterson doesn't exactly agree with that. According to the 32-year-old, he can catch the ball just fine.

"It's always funny to me. ... It's like a lot of people say, 'Well, he can't catch the ball.' And I'm like, 'I've been playing ball since I was 7 years old, I can catch a football,'" Peterson said this week, via ESPN.com. "I don't let it frustrate me too much. But I'd be lying to ya to say it's not nerve-wracking to hear people say, 'He can't catch the ball. What is he gonna do in this offense because they pass so much?'"

Adrian Peterson says he's no one-trick pony. USATSI

According to Peterson, the reason he didn't put up big numbers in Minnesota is because he wasn't playing with the right quarterbacks.

"A lot of quarterbacks, when they go through their progression, they're stuck on one side," Peterson said. "They're not seeing the backside checkdown or me leaking out in the flat or a back leaking out in the flat. You've got guys like [Brett] Favre and Drew Brees who are Hall of Famers, they're Hall of Famers for a reason. Not only can they throw the ball, but they have other qualities that make them top-tier quarterbacks. ... You've got a guy who knows what's going on, he knows every guy's position and where they're supposed to be."

Peterson might actually have a point here. During his 10 years in Minnesota, he played with quarterbacks like Gus Frerotte, Tarvaris Jackson, Christian Ponder, a washed-up Donovan McNabb and Sam Bradford. Not exactly Hall of Fame names.

"So it's all about having a guy that's gonna get the ball to you. And without a doubt, I know [Drew] Brees will be doing that," Peterson said.

Before signing to play with Brees, the only time Peterson played with a Hall-of-Fame caliber quarterback came in the 2009 and 2010 seasons when he played with Favre. Things worked out pretty well with Favre as Peterson had two of the biggest receiving years of his career.

In 2009 alone, Peterson caught 43 passes for 436 yards, which averaged out to an impressive 10.1 yards per catch. With numbers like that, it's easy to see why Payton was eager to bring Peterson to New Orleans.

For a more in-depth look at Peterson's signing in New Orleans, be sure to click here and check out Ryan Wilson's piece on what we can realistically expect from Peterson in 2017.