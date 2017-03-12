Adrian Peterson scheduled to meet with Seahawks in his first visit of free agency

After sitting out the first three days of free agency, it looks like Adrian Peterson is finally ready to find out what he’s worth on the open market.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that Peterson is scheduled to meet with the Seahawks this week in what will be his first visit with any team during the current free agency period.

If we’ve learned one thing through the first 72 hours of free agency, it’s that the market for veteran running backs is basically nonexistent. Teams have been able to sign players for a full three days now, and out of everyone signed, only one of them -- Danny Woodhead -- was a true running back.

The running back market has been so dry, there have actually been more fullbacks who have signed contracts than running backs.

The market for Peterson is even worse because he’s not willing to play for just anyone. The veteran running back has made it clear that he’s willing to play only for a team that has a chance to win the Super Bowl next season.

On the day before free agency started, Peterson dad, Nelson, let it be known that his son would prefer to play for the Raiders or Seahawks.

Even though Peterson is visiting with the Seahawks, he’s no lock to walk away with a contract. La Canfora has reported that the Seahawks will also be welcoming Jamaal Charles and Latavius Murray this week. Eddie Lacy will also be visiting with the Seahawks this week, according to his agent.

By playing host to all four running backs, the Seahawks will be able to just pick the one who gives them the best value if they decide to sign someone, which would basically be the back who fits their system the best, but is also willing to sign for the lowest price.

The biggest problem for Peterson in Seattle is that the Seahawks run a big part of their offense out of shotgun formation, which could be a tough adjustment for a 30-year-old running back who spent most of his career in an offense where the quarterback took snaps from under center.

The other issue in Seattle for Peterson could be the Seahawks offensive line. Peterson’s dad said that his son would like to play for a team that has a strong offensive line, and right now, the Seahawks just don’t have that (although they have been heavily pursuing former Packers guard T.J. Lang over the past few days).