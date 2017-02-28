Adrian Peterson set to become a free agent after Vikings decline option

In an expected move, the Minnesota Vikings have declined Adrian Peterson’s 2017 contract option. The team announced the move in a statement.

Peterson was due to make $18 million in 2017, which included a $6M roster bonus if he was on the Vikings’ roster on the third day of the new league year. Peterson will officially become a free agent on March 9, the first day of the new league year.

GM Rick Spielman didn’t rule out Peterson returning to the Vikings in 2017 at a reduced price.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” said Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora says Peterson’s expectations for free agency might not meet up with reality for a declining power back with a history of knee injuries who will turn 32 before the start of the 2017 season. Writes La Canfora:

All that he accomplished in Minnesota on the field is legendary, and his super-human return in 2012 from an ACL tear will long be celebrated there, but now he’s going to have to prove to 31 other teams that he isn’t damaged goods, that he isn’t hitting the wall that tends to crush older running backs, and that he won’t be a distraction off the field as well. I don’t expect there to be a robust market for Peterson. I don’t expect there to be any significant guaranteed money. And I don’t expect his attempts to play footsy on social media while still under contract to the Vikings at the highest rate ever for a running back to do a damn thing to change that.

SportsLine reported the odds of Peterson’s likely destinations as a free agent, led by a surprising front-runner: The Green Bay Packers.

Here are the teams with the best odds to land Peterson.

Green Bay Packers +200

New England Patriots +1000

Oakland Raiders +1000

New York Giants +1500

Dallas Cowboys +2500

Peterson has played his entire NFL career in Minnesota after the Vikings selected him seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. In May last year, Peterson made it clear that he felt the Vikings were a legit Super Bowl contender .

That was, of course, before Teddy Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic knee injury in training camp right before the season, prompting a trade with the Eagles for Sam Bradford. Then Peterson tore his meniscus in Week 2 against the Packers. The Vikings stumbled to an 8-8 finish and missed the playoffs after starting 5-0.

Peterson gave a statement to ESPN’s Josina Anderson after the Vikings declined his option, saying his main goal remains to win a Super Bowl.