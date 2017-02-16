Adrian Peterson to the Giants? Veteran says team is making 'interesting moves'

Adrian Peterson is currently set to count against the Minnesota Vikings’ books for $18 million during the 2017 season. That would be untenable even if he were at the height of his powers, but at age 32 and coming off a serious knee injury, he is nowhere near that.

None of the remaining money on Peterson’s contract is guaranteed, though, so the Vikes can get out of it without leaving any dead money on their cap simply by releasing him before the start of the league year -- assuming they can’t agree on a renegotiated contract at a lower salary. Once that happens, AP will be a free agent. And it would appear he’s eyeing a team in the NFC East, though not the one for which he’s typically been associated.

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

The Giants cut wideout Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings earlier this week, clearing around $10 million off their cap for the 2017 season. They have pressing needs along the offensive line to worry about and two pretty good backs on hand already in Shane Vereen (coming off an injury of his own) and Paul Perkins, but the Giants could certainly do worse than Peterson as a power-back complement to that duo, assuming the money is right for both sides.