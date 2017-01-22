AFC Championship Game: How to watch, live stream Steelers-Patriots on CBS

If you accidentally made plans and won't be around a television on Sunday, we have some good news for you: You can still watch the AFC title game between the Steelers and Patriots.

To watch Tom Brady go head to head against Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night (6:40 p.m. ET), all you need to do is stream the game on CBSSports.com or on select connected devices through the CBS Sports app.

How to stream

What: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, January 22 6:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 22 6:40 p.m. ET Where: Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS (Jim Nantz and Phil Simms on the call, Tracy Wolfson on the sideline)

CBS (Jim Nantz and Phil Simms on the call, Tracy Wolfson on the sideline) Online: You'll be able to live stream the Steelers-Patriots game on CBSSports.com by clicking through to this link. Although you won't be able to watch on your phone through the CBS Sports app or your mobile browser, you'll be able to watch on almost any other device through the app, including: Apple TV, Roku, XBox One, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You'll be witnessing history on Sunday no matter who wins. Both the Steelers and Patriots have played in an NFL-record eight Super Bowls, meaning whoever wins this weekend will set the new record by advancing to their ninth Super Bowl.

It's a game you definitely don't want to miss, and with the CBSSports.com live stream, it will be almost impossible to miss no matter where you are when the two teams kickoff on Sunday.

Watch the game on CBS All Access

If you're a CBS All Access subscriber, not only will you be able to stream this Sunday's AFC Championship Game on Jan. 22 (6:40 p.m. ET, CBS), but you'll also get streaming access to all CBS NFL games being played in your home market going forward.

Starting with the 2017 NFL season, you'll be able to stream "Thursday Night Football" when it airs on CBS. That's along with the more than 8,500 shows you'll also have access to on-demand. By subscribing, you'll also have exclusive access to original shows like Star Trek: Discovery.

All the content above is available by downloading the CBS App for iOS, Android or Windows 10, then subscribing to CBS All Access. At that point, you'll be able to watch games on connected devices that include: Xbox One, Xbox 360, Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, and Playstation 4.

You'll also be able to watch online at CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in December when the new partnership was announced. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

