After fifth Super Bowl title, Patriots reportedly file to trademark 'Blitz for Six'

To paraphrase Bill Belichick, the Patriots, fresh off their fifth Super Bowl title, are on to the 2017 season. And as such, the team has already filed to trademark "Blitz for Six" -- as in Lombardi Trophy, No. 6.

That's according to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, who writes that the Pats filed for the trademark just two days after their improbable comeback victory in Super Bowl LI. The team is hoping to use the slogan on clothing, which no doubt includes hoodies made famous by Belichick.

The Pats have also filed to trademark "No Days Off," a phrase Belichick used during the team's victory parade last week, as well as "Ignore the Noise," "Do Your Job" and "We Are All Patriots."

And lest you are concerned that the Patriots might be jinxing any chance at another championship trophy, worry not. The team trademarked "19-0" and "Perfect Season" just last month, nine years after the 18-0 Patriots lost to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Ahead of merchandising opportunities, the Patriots originally filed for trademarks in the weeks before the Super Bowl matchup against the Giants. Despite the loss, the team still went through with "Road to Perfection," though it didn't trademark "Perfect Season" and "19-0" until recently, after exhausting five extensions over eight years to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

More from ESPN.com:

Having to prove that they deserved the right to the phrase, the Patriots apparently licensed "Perfect Season" to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which produced a DVD of the 2015 state football championship game between Xaverian Brothers and Central Catholic high schools. Xaverian prevailed, winning its 24th straight game (spanning two seasons).

The takeaway: Even if the Patriots don't ever go undefeated, they will be able to license the phrase to other teams -- no matter the sport -- that might want to use it.