Ageless Eagles running back Darren Sproles reveals his timeline for retirement

Stop and really think about it and Darren Sproles is a modern miracle of human ability. The diminutive running back -- he's listed as 5 feet 6 inches tall -- was drafted out of Kansas State in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft and, despite his size restrictions, he's managed to remain durable for more than a decade of quality NFL play.

His time is coming to an end though (because everyone's time eventually does) and the running back told Tim McManus of ESPN he's probably leaning towards one more season of football before hanging up his cleats. Sproles will be 34 years old heading into the 2017 season.

Sproles admitted he's getting "a little bit" sentimental about the end of his run, but thinks he's got one more good year left whether it's in Philadelphia or somewhere else.

"But I feel like [after next season] it will be time," Sproles said.

About that somewhere else part of things -- there's no guarantee the Eagles hang onto him.

"That's not up to me. That's up to the people upstairs. I've got nothing to do with that," Sproles said. "But that's the plan."

Sproles was acquired by Philadelphia from the Saints back in March 2014 and has had plenty of gas left in the tank since he arrived. He signed a two-year contract extension before this season, but it's basically a one-year deal, as he's owed $4 million next season with no dead money if Philly cuts him.

That price might not even be a bad deal, though. Sproles totaled more than 800 yards this season on just 151 touches (85 carries and 66 catches). He's been more reliable than any other back for the Eagles since he arrived.

Which is why the Eagles will probably end up keeping him around. If they don't, Sproles can provide value elsewhere, and might even have a shot at winning a Super Bowl in the process.