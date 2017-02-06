Agent's Take: 2017 NFL offseason key dates and what they mean for your team

Economic decisions are going to dominate the spotlight now that all NFL teams are in the offseason after Super Bowl LI produced the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. The New England Patriots made the greatest Super Bowl comeback ever, erasing a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Decisions made in the early part of the offseason can have long-lasting ramifications for teams. Here's a look at key offseason dates running through the first week of the 2017 league year, which begins on March 9.

Some dates have league-wide importance. Other dates can potentially affect specific player contracts and the salary cap of individual teams because they are crucial to the timing of contract restructures, pay cuts and players being released. Notable players have been highlighted on the appropriate date with how the event is specified in their respective contracts.

February 6

The wavier system begins for 2017. Players with fewer than four years of service for benefit purposes are subject to waivers and their contracts can be claimed by other teams. Players with four or more years of service become free agents when released and can be immediately signed.

February 7



Second day of waiver period

$11 million of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers ' $14 million 2017 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed.

February 8



Third day of waiver period

1. Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins ' $4.75 million 2017 base salary, $6 million third day of the 2017 league year roster bonus and $10.65 million 2018 base salary are fully guaranteed. Each was guaranteed for injury when Collins received his four-year, $50 million deal last month.

2. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree 's $6.25 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury at signing.

3. Raiders punter Marquette King 's $2.4 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. His base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David 's $6 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury when David signed his deal.

February 10



Fifth day of waiver period; five days after 2016 league year Super Bowl

1. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald 's $11 million base salary is fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury at signing.

2. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer 's $15.5 million 2017 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed.

3. Falcons cornerback Robert Alford 's $9 million 2018 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury when he signed a contract extension in December, is fully guaranteed.

4. The period for the Denver Broncos to pick up their option on offensive tackle Russell Okung 's contract for an additional four years worth $48 million begins. The deadline is the one day before the start of the 2017 league year, which is March 8.

The Broncos will soon have to decide whether to pick up Okung's option. USATSI

5. New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick 's 2017 contract voids to make him an unrestricted free agent when the 2017 league year starts on March 9. There will be a $5 million salary cap charge for the Jets because of the bonus proration from Fitzpatrick's 2017 contract year.

6. Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson 's 2017 contract year voids. Jackson becomes an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2017 league year. The Redskins will have a $1.25 million salary cap charge from the bonus proration relating to Jackson's 2017 contract year.

7. $3 million of Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas ' $7 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. The $3 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.

February 11



Sixth day of waiver period

The entire 2017 base salaries of several Seattle Seahawks become fully guaranteed: quarterback Russell Wilson ($12.6 million), cornerback Richard Sherman ($11.431 million), wide receiver Doug Baldwin ($7.75 million), linebacker Bobby Wagner ($4 million) and cornerback Jeremy Lane ($4 million). Defensive end Michael Bennett 's $6.5 million 2017 base salary also becomes fully guaranteed. It will reduce to $6 million if the Seahawks commit to making the necessary $500,000 payment to exercise an option for Bennett's 2020 contract year. This can be done as early as the first day of the 2017 league year but no later than the fifth day (March 13). All of these respective salaries of the players were guaranteed for injury at signing.

February 14



23rd day before the start of the 2017 league year

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr 's 2017 contract voids so he becomes an unrestricted free agent when the 2017 league year starts. There will be a $2.717 million salary cap charge for the Cowboys because of the bonus proration from Carr's 2017 contract year.

February 15



22rd day before the start of the 2017 league year

1. The two-week period where teams can designate franchise or transition players begins. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry , Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins , Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short are among the players most likely to be franchised. Berry and Cousins were franchised in 2016. Second franchise tags on Berry and Cousins provide for a 120 percent increase over their 2016 numbers. Berry's would be $12,967,200, and Cousins' would be $23,943,600. Jones and Short's franchise tag numbers should be $14.754 million and $13.468 million, respectively, if the 2017 salary cap is set at $168 million.

Will Cousins get tagged again? USATSI

2. This is the deadline for the Jaguars to exercise an option in offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum 's contract. A $5 million payment is required to pick up Beachum's 2017-20 contract years for $40 million (maximum value of $43.75 million through salary escalators). Beachum's 2017 and 2018 base salaries for $7.5 million and $8.5 million are fully guaranteed if the option is exercised.

3. This is the last day for the Jets to pick up an option for offensive tackle Ryan Clady 's 2017 contract year containing a $10 million base salary.

February 22



15th day before the start of the 2017 league year

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley 's 2017 and 2018 contract years void. Fairley becomes an unrestricted free agent when the 2017 league year starts. Saints will have a $1.45 million salary cap charge because of the bonus proration from Fairley's 2017 and 2018 contract years.

February 28-March 6

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meetings between agents of impending free agents and teams routinely occur at the combine, although these types of discussions are prohibited by NFL rules. Teams are rarely penalized for tampering with players from other teams when those players are scheduled to become free agents.

March 1

The period for designating franchise or transition players ends at 4 p.m. ET. The Pittsburgh Steelers could franchise running back Le'Veon Bell for $12.377 million (assumes $168 million 2017 salary cap) if a long-term deal isn't in place before this deadline.

March 2



Seven days before the start of the 2017 league year

A five-day period for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to void his 2017 contract year begins. The period ends two days prior to the start of the 2017 league year, which is March 7. Kaepernick's 2017 compensation consists of a $14.5 million base salary, $2 million of 46-man active per-game roster bonuses and a $400,000 workout bonus. If Kaepernick voids, he will become an unrestricted free agent when the 2017 league year starts. The 49ers will pick up $16.9 million of salary cap room with Kaepernick voiding. There would be a $2,465,753, million salary cap charge from the bonus proration relating to Kaepernick's 2017 contract year.

Kaepernick can void his contract starting on March 2. USATSI

March 7-March 9

NFL teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents during a two-day period beginning March 7 at noon ET and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 9. During the two-day window, prospective unrestricted free agents can't visit teams or have direct contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs. A player's ability to re-sign with his current club isn't affected by the rule. The negotiating period does not apply to unsigned players receiving restricted free-agent, franchise or transition tenders. Players who don't have an agent are also prohibited from having discussions with teams during this period.

March 8



Day before the 2016 league year ends



This is the final day the Minnesota Vikings can exercise an option for running back Adrian Peterson 's 2017 contract year, which consists of an $11.75 million base salary, $6 million third day of the 2017 league year roster bonus (March 11) and a $250,000 workout bonus. The Vikings would gain $18 million of salary cap room by declining Peterson's option.

March 9



End of 2016 league year

1. 2016 league year ends at 3:59:59 p.m. ET.

2. This is the deadline for the Baltimore Ravens to pick up an option for wide receiver Mike Wallace 's 2017 contract year ($5.5 million), which consists of a $4.75 million base salary and $1 million fifth-day-of-the-league-year roster bonus.

3. It's also the deadline for the Chiefs to exercise an option for quarterback Nick Foles ' 2017 contract year worth $10.75 million ($10.4 million base salary, $250,000 of 46-man per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus). $3 million of Foles' base salary is fully guaranteed if the option is picked up and he remains on the Chiefs' roster when the league year reaches its third day (March 11). $10.75 million of salary cap room will be created by passing on Foles' option year.

First day of 2017 league year

1. The 2017 league year, free agency and trading period all begin at 4 p.m. ET.

2. The top-51 salary cap calculation begins. Only the top 51 salaries (i.e.; cap numbers), including unsigned franchise, transition, restricted free agent and exclusive rights tenders, on a team count against the salary cap during the offseason. All teams must be under the salary cap prior to 4 p.m. ET.

3. The salary for the 2017 option year with 2013 first-round picks, which was guaranteed for injury upon exercise, becomes fully guaranteed. Some of the players include Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah ($12.734 million), New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh ($8.821 million), Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert ($4.782 million), Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant ($8.026 million), Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes ($8.026 million) and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ($7.915 million).

March 10



Second day of 2017 league year

1. Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is due a $2 million roster bonus. If the Jets are going to release Revis, it will probably occur before this date since $6 million of his $13 million base salary is already fully guaranteed.

2. $6 million of Saints tackle Terron Armstead 's injury guaranteed $10.2 million 2018 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

March 11



Third day of 2017 league year

1. This is the deadline for the Buffalo Bills to pick up their option on quarterback Tyrod Taylor 's contract for an additional five years at $82.5 million (worth up to $101.75 million through salary escalators and incentives) expiring after the 2021 season. Taylor's current $27.5 million 2017 base salary is guaranteed for injury. Taylor receives a $15.5 million bonus and his 2017 base salary reduces to a fully-guaranteed $12 million provided the option is exercised. If the option isn't picked up and Taylor is still a part of Buffalo's roster on the fourth day of the league year (March 12), the $27.5 million becomes fully guaranteed. $3.25 million of Taylor's injury-guaranteed $13 million 2018 base salary is fully guaranteed on the seventh day of the league year (March 16). This only matters if the option is exercised. Taylor's 2017 salary cap number is $15,913,334. The Bills would pick up $9.96 million of cap space by parting ways with Taylor. There would also be a $3.1 million salary cap credit in 2018 from the 2017 proration of the $15.5 million option bonus.

Taylor's option must be exercised by March 11. USATSI

2. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady 's $1 million 2017 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury when he renegotiated his contract last March.

3. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton 's $13.166 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury at signing.

4. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly 's $7,363,324 2017 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed.

5. Giants quarterback Eli Manning 's $13 million 2017 base salary, which is already guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed.

6. The base salaries of multiple Chiefs become fully guaranteed. $9.5 million of linebacker Justin Houston 's $16.35 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. $6.75 of this base salary was fully guaranteed last March, while the $16.25 million combined was guaranteed for injury at signing. $1,717,023 of offensive tackle Eric Fisher's $11.5 million 2018 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. Tight end Travis Kelce 's $2.7 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury at signing.

7. Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has a $750,000 roster bonus payable. His 2017 cap number is $8,734,375. Releasing Griffin would free up $6,984,375 of cap space for the Browns.

8. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Zach Ertz have future salary guarantees vest. Cox's $11.5 million 2018 base salary and $7.75 million of his $15.6 million 2019 base salary are fully guaranteed. $5,861,473 of Ertz's $8 million 2018 base salary is fully guaranteed. There were corresponding injury guarantees when Cox and Ertz signed.

9. Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham 's $2 million roster bonus is due.

10. $5 million of Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus ' $9.925 million 2018 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed. $2.35 million of his 2018 base salary became guaranteed in March 2016.

11. Vikings safety Harrison Smith 's $5.15 million 2017 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. His base salary was guaranteed for injury when he signed an extension last summer.

12. Steelers guard David DeCastro 's $6.75 million roster bonus is payable.

13. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan 's $7 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. The $7 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.

14. Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive lineman Mike Daniels are due $1.196 million and $5 million roster bonuses.

15. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin 's $3 million 2017 base salary and $3 million 2018 fifth-day-of-the-league-year roster bonus are fully guaranteed. Both were guaranteed for injury at signing.

March 13



Fifth day of 2017 league year

1. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck 's $7 million 2017 base salary and $3 million fifth-day-of-the-2018-league-year roster bonus become fully guaranteed. The items contained injury guarantees when Luck became the NFL's highest-paid player last offseason. Two separate $3 million fifth-day roster bonuses for the current league year are payable. One is already fully guaranteed. The other is guaranteed only for injury.

2. Broncos linebacker Von Miller 's $18.5 million 2018 base salary and $500,000 2018 workout bonus, both guaranteed for injury at signing, are fully guaranteed.

3. $14.475 million of Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill 's $17.975 million 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. $3.5 million became fully guaranteed last March. The entire amount was guaranteed for injury at signing.

4. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford 's $4 million roster bonus is payable.

The Vikings owe Bradford a big roster bonus on March 13. USATSI

5. $3 million of Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray 's $6.25 million 2017 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $3.25 million, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed.

6. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton 's 2017 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. His base salary was guaranteed for injury at signing.

7. Patriots safety Devin McCourty 's $6.5 million 2017 base salary, which contains an injury guarantee, is fully guaranteed.

8. Rams defensive end Robert Quinn 's $6,161,616 2017 base salary is fully guaranteed. It was guaranteed for injury upon Quinn's signing of his contract in 2014.

9. Ravens safety Eric Weddle 's $4 million 2017 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is fully guaranteed.

10. $3.5 million of Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams ' $8.485 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed. The $3.5 million was guaranteed for injury at signing. His 2017 salary cap number is $10.5 million. Releasing Williams would free up $8.5 million of cap space for the Dolphins.