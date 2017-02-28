Agent's Take: Let's connect the dots for 26 teams in NFL free agency

One of the things I always examined during my time as an agent was the connections clients had with former coaches and team executives that were around the NFL when their contracts were set to expire. When meeting with players to discuss their upcoming free agency, these relationships would be explored. Since familiarity can bring comfort, a positive experience could make a potential destination more attractive to clients. The opposite was true with negative experiences.

Along those lines, here’s a look at some of the key connections between players mostly from Pete Prisco’s top 50 free agents and high-ranking team executives, head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and position coaches. The players given or expected to receive franchise tags ( Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram , Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones , New York Giants defensive end Jason-Pierre Paul, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short and New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson ) with the exception of Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins are not included as free agents. Cousins has the best chance among the franchise tag candidates of being traded.

Arizona Cardinals

Wide receiver isn’t the most pressing need, although 2017 is probably Larry Fitzgerald’s final NFL season. Alshon Jeffery’s career year of 89 receptions for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns came when wide receiver coach Daryl Drake was his position coach. Signing a big-ticket item offensive weapon like Jeffery may be difficult because salary cap space is at more of a premium after franchising linebacker Chandler Jones.

Atlanta Falcons

The NFC champions got a head start on free agency by re-signing cornerback Robert Alford and right tackle Ryan Schraeder . Although contract extensions for quarterback Matt Ryan , cornerback Desmond Trufant are possibly running back Devonta Freeman are on the offseason agenda, the interior of the defensive line could have a different look in 2017. Free agent Jonathan Babineaux may need to find a new home after spending his 12 NFL years in Atlanta. Assistant general manager Scott Pioli used the 11th pick in the 2012 NFL draft on defensive tackle Dontari Poe when he was running the Kansas City Chiefs .

Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver Steve Smith putting the cap on a Hall of Fame career leaves a void at wide receiver. The hole will be bigger if the Baltimore Ravens don’t pick up Mike Wallace’s 2017 option year for $5.75 million. DeSean Jackson had 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2009 and 2010 when Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg held the same post with the Philadelphia Eagles . Jackson could be targeting a deal averaging twice as much as Wallace’s option year, which decreases the chances of a reunion.

Buffalo Bills

Another playmaker at wide receiver is needed because of Sammy Watkins ’ persistent foot problems. Kenny Britt , DeSean Jackson or Kenny Stills would be an upgrade over Robert Woods , who is an unrestricted free agent. Tight ends coach Rob Boras got the most out of Britt last season as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator. Britt had his best NFL season in 2016 with 68 receptions, 1,002 receiving yards and five touchdowns. New head coach Sean McDermott was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator during two of Jackson’s first three seasons in Philadelphia. McDermott hired Phil McGeoghan, who was Stills’ wide receiver coach in his first season with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Safety Aaron Williams ’ neck injury could force him to retire. Linebackers coach Bob Babich was in charge of Jacksonville’s defense from 2013 to 2015, which were Johnathan Cyprien’s first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Carolina Panthers

General manager Dave Gettleman made a curious decision in rescinding cornerback Josh Norman’s franchise tag last April. It made the position a focus of the 2016 draft. Consequently, rookies James Bradbury and Daryl Worley got a baptism by fire but improved as the season progressed. Prince Amukamara would provide the Panthers a veteran presence at cornerback. Gettleman was a front office executive with the Giants when Amukamara was the team’s first-round pick in 2011.

Chicago Bears

Letting Alshon Jeffery test free agency instead of using a franchise tag on him for a second straight year opens the door for him to leave. Since 2015 first-round pick Kevin White is still an unknown commodity because of injury, Kenny Britt would cushion the blow if Jeffery walks. Chicago Bears play caller Dowell Loggains was Britt’s offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans in 2012 and 2013.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals typically aren’t major players in free agency, especially early in the signing period. Chris Baker could be worth making an exception to that stance with defensive tackle Domato Peko hitting the open market. Linebackers coach Jim Haslett was Baker’s defensive coordinator with the Redskins from 2011 to 2014 while defensive line coach Jacob Burney was his position coach during this same span.

Cleveland Browns

More than $100 million in cap room gives the Cleveland Browns plenty of resources to improve the league’s worst team in 2016. New defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is likely lobbying for the addition of players familiar with his scheme. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson and defensive tackle Nick Fairley played for Williams when he was running the Rams’ defense. The offensive line was in disarray after the free agent departures of Alex Mack and Mitchell Schwartz and left guard Joel Bitonio’s inability to stay healthy. Head coach Hue Jackson could weaken the in-state rival Bengals by reuniting with right guard Kevin Zeitler . He was Zeitler’s offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Zeitler is expected to command top guard money, which could exceed the $10 million per year and $30 million of guarantees Kyle Long received from the Bears in a four-year extension right before the start of last season.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have major issues at offensive line. Kevin Zeitler would be a good start to fixing those woes provided GM John Elway is willing to make a big investment. Zeitler was on his way to becoming one of the NFL’s best young guards during Vance Joseph’s two seasons with Cincinnati as defensive backs coach in 2014 and 2015.

Detroit Lions

Two splashy signings to improve a middle-of-the-pack defense would be inside linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive lineman Calais Campbell . General manager Bob Quinn was a front office executive with the New England Patriots when a 2012 first-round pick was used on Hightower. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was defensive backs coach with the Cardinals in 2008 and 2009, Campbell’s first two NFL seasons. The Detroit Lions would like to keep right tackle Reilly Reiff. If he can find a team to pay him like a left tackle, Ravens right tackle Ricky Wagner might actually be an improvement. Head coach Jim Caldwell was Wagner’s offensive coordinator during his 2013 rookie season.

Houston Texans

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork retiring would leave a hole in the middle of last season’s top-ranked defense. Dontari Poe playing once again for defensive assistant Romeo Crennel, who was his head coach in Kansas City during the 2012 season, could be a way to fill that hole.

Indianapolis Colts

An inability to surround quarterback Andrew Luck with great protection is one of the reasons why Ryan Grigson is no longer the general manager. Guard T.J. Lang could help shore up the right side of the offensive line. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin was Lang’s offensive coordinator in Green Bay for three seasons before he became Dolphins head coach in 2012. The defense was ranked 30th in the NFL giving up 382.9 yards per game and 25th against the run (120.4 yards per game). New general manager Chris Ballard may look to try to raid the Chiefs, where he spent the last four years in the front office, which would put defensive tackle Dontari Poe on the radar screen.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tight end becomes an area of need with Julius Thomas going to Miami when the trading period begins on March 9. Martellus Bennett , the best tight end available, played for new executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin in 2012 with the Giants. If those Giants roots don’t lead to Prince Amukamara re-signing, Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore having Doug Marrone as head coach again is a possibility.

Los Angeles Chargers

Prince Amukamara has the type of size new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley prefers at cornerback. Amukamara held his own under Bradley playing on a one-year prove it deal in Jacksonville last season. A strong free agent market for safety Jahleel Addae could open a space for safety Johnathan Cyprien to follow Bradley from Jacksonville.

Los Angeles Rams

New coach Sean McVay needs to surround Jared Goff , the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, with more offensive weapons. Both of McVay’s starting wide receivers when he was with the Redskins, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, are available. Alshon Jeffery has ties to Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. He had back-to-back 1,000- yard receiving seasons in 2013 and 2014 when Kromer was the Bears’ offensive coordinator. Quarterbacks coach Greg Olson was Terrelle Pryor’s offensive coordinator in Oakland when he was throwing passes instead of catching them. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was leading the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons when Martellus Bennett was stuck behind perennial Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten at the beginning of his career. Bennett brings a lot more to the table than incumbent tight end Lance Kendricks .

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins could be looking at wide receivers if Kenny Stills prices himself out of town as anticipated. Head coach Adam Gase was Alshon Jeffery’s offensive coordinator in 2015, his lone season in Chicago. Jeffery should be more costly than Stills. Pierre Garcon, who was with offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen during his four years with the Indianapolis Colts (2008-2011), should be a cheaper option.

Minnesota Vikings

Injuries decimating an already shaky offensive line helped derail Minnesota’s 5-0 start to the 2016 season. Right tackle Andre Smith not panning out last year shouldn’t deter additional attempts by Mike Zimmer to reach back to his days as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator to take advantage of the connection. Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right tackle Kevin Zeitler are much more highly regarded as free agents than Smith was last year.

New Orleans Saints

Offensive line deficiencies necessitated bringing back right guard Jahri Evans , who was released last February because he refused a pay cut, after he didn’t survive the Seattle Seahawks ’ roster cutdowns. Right guard Larry Warford , who had quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi as his offensive coordinator with the Lions in 2014 and part of 2015, would bring youthful experience to the offensive line.

New York Giants

Pairing right guard T.J. Lang with Justin Pugh would give the Giants arguably the NFL’s best guard tandem. It would also be the NFL’s most expensive, since Pugh is probably in line for a $10 million per-year extension and Lang is likely seeking similar money in free agency. Head coach Ben McAdoo, who already was a part of Green Bay’s coaching staff when Lang was drafted in 2009, probably won’t mind sparing any expense to protect quarterback Eli Manning .

New York Jets

The Jets desperately need a shutdown cornerback now that Revis Island is known for its hospitality. General manager Mike Maccagnan could look to his former employer, the Houston Texans , to address the need with A.J. Bouye . The Jets really don’t generate enough of a pass rush from the edge. Nick Perry , the Green Bay Packers ’ 2012 first-round pick, worked under new outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene during his first two seasons in the NFL. After generating 11 sacks in a breakout 2016 season, Perry is probably going to be more expensive than Bouye.

Philadelphia Eagles

There has been a lot of speculation about DeSean Jackson returning to the team that drafted him. The Eagles have plenty of familiar wide receiver options. Director of Pro Personnel Dwayne Joseph was a front office executive with the Bears during Alshon Jeffery’s first four seasons. Newly hired wide receivers coach Mike Groh served in that same capacity with the Bears from 2013-15. He was also Kenny Britt’s position coach with the Rams last season. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich was Pierre Garcon’s position coach with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011. Quarterbacks coach John DeFlippo was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2015 when Terrelle Pryor was first making his transition to wide receiver.

Cornerback also needs to be addressed. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was in charge of the Bills’ defense in 2014, which was Stephon Gilmore’s third NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s strong affinity for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who he had for the last two of his four years as the Redskins’ offensive coordinator, could lead to the acquisition of the biggest building block in San Francisco’s rebuilding process. Since the Redskins placed a second franchise tag Cousins , a trade would be necessary. A fair approximation of Cousins’ trade value could be the draft capital that the Chiefs received from the Minnesota Vikings for defensive end Jared Allen in 2008, even though quarterbacks are generally more valuable than pass rushers. In that swap, the Chiefs got the Vikings’ first-round pick (15th overall) and two third-round picks in the 2008 draft after Allen had been given a franchise tag. A swap of 2008 sixth-round picks was also a part of the trade. A contract in the same ballpark as the five-year extension Andrew Luck received from the Colts last offseason, which re-set the NFL pay scale, would probably be necessary for Cousins. Luck’s extension averages $24.594 million per year and contains $87 million in guarantees, of which $47 million was fully guaranteed at signing.

Pierre Garcon’s familiarity with Shanahan’s offense could come in handy. He probably isn’t looking to take a pay cut from the $8.5 million per year deal he got in 2012 when he joined the Redskins.

Former Lions general manager Martin Mayhew was brought into the front office because of new general manager John Lynch’s inexperience. Cousins or whomever is under center needs a clean pocket. Guard Larry Warford would be help in that regard. Mayhew took Warford with the 65th pick in the 2013 draft for the Lions.

Shanahan is making a switch to a 4-3 defense similar to what the Atlanta Falcons ran over the last two years when he was their offensive coordinator. Chris Baker ending his six-year run in Washington would improve a porous defense. The 49ers ranked last in total defense (406.4 yards per game), run defense (165.9 yards per game) and points allowed (30 points per game) last season.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks allocated the least amount of resources in the NFL to offensive line in 2016. General manager John Schneider, a former Packers front office executive, pursuing guard T.J. Lang would be a huge departure from Seattle’s approach to building the offensive line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

General manager John Schneider might look to the Cardinals, where he was a front office exec in 2012 and 2013, for defensive help. It may be difficult for Arizona to keep safety Tony Jefferson after a breakout 2016 season with cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu getting top dollar at their respective positions. The Cardinals have been bracing for defensive lineman Calais Campbell’s departure.

Tennessee Titans

The free agents of Super Bowl champions are typically in high demand. Fortunately for Titans general manager Jon Robinson, New England players at areas of need that were acquired during his long tenure with the Patriots are hitting the open market. Most notably, Dont’a Hightower could be a way for Robinson to use some the $60 plus million cap space the Titans have. It’s probably going to require more than the $12.5 million per year and $26.4 million fully guaranteed that former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins recently received from the Browns to forego free agency. Cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Duron Harmon could help shore up a secondary that ranked 30th against the pass last season, giving up 259.2 yards per game.

Washington Redskins

An offensive line that’s already pretty good would be even better with an upgrade at left guard. Ronald Leary isn’t expected back with the Cowboys because La’el Collins, who missed most of the season with a right toe injury, returns and right guard Zack Martin should receive an extension before the 2017 season starts that sets a new salary standard for guards. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan was offensive coordinator and offensive line with the Cowboys for three years right before joining the Redskins in 2015.