Alabama's Reuben Foster had a diluted sample drug test at the NFL combine

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, considered a probable first-round pick in next week's NFL Draft, was notified this week that his urine sample at the NFL combine tested as diluted.

Foster informed NFL.com of this result, which the NFL will "treat as a positive test." That means Foster will enter the NFL's drug program upon being drafted, where he'll be subject to periodic and unannounced drug testing as soon as he signs a contract.

Foster claimed to NFL.com that the diluted sample was the result of an illness (he believes it was food poisoning) that prevented him from eating, but he still drank a lot of fluids.

"I couldn't eat much, but I had to drink water and Gatorade," Foster said. "Then a few coaches said something about me being too light. And I'm a coach-pleaser. I don't care what everybody thinks, but I care what coaches think. So I drank and ate as much as I could without throwing up. Then I went in there, drinking and drinking water, trying to flush out my system from whatever was making me sick and trying to keep my weight up and took the test."

Foster said he is not concerned about being placed into the drug program.

"Put me in the program," he said. "Test me."

The diluted sample is not the only Foster-related news that came out of the combine. You may remember that he was sent home after a "heated argument with a hospital worker" that was conducting part of the medical examinations. There was also a report from Bleacher Report that the "interviews were bad for Foster."

It is not yet known how this test will affect Foster's draft stock, but it's worth noting that Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who was considered a similarly talented prospect coming out of Nebraska (he was going in the top-three of pre-combine mock drafts) slipped to the back of the second round after a positive test at the combine. Foster does not have reported drug issues like Gregory did (Gregory acknowledged his heavy marijuana use), and a diluted sample is not the same as a positive test, but the NFL treats it the same way, so Foster could take an unexpected fall come draft day.