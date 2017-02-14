Aldon Smith reportedly under investigation for domestic incident

Aldon Smith's chances of getting reinstated by the NFL this year might have hit a speed bump.

According to TMZ, Smith is being investigated for a "domestic incident" that took place Saturday morning in San Francisco. Although Smith hasn't been charged with anything, a police source did tell TMZ that a report was taken and the case is under "active investigation."

If Smith is charged, it could derail any chance he has of returning to the NFL.

The Raiders linebacker has been out of football since Nov. 17, 2015, when the NFL suspended him for one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The linebacker was allowed to apply for reinstatement after one year, which he did in November 2016. Smith's application still has to be approved by Commissioner Roger Goodell, which hasn't happened yet.

On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL.com reported that Smith would definitely be reinstated in March, barring any "slip-ups."

Shortly after that report, Smith went on Facebook live and to exclaim that he's back.

"I'm back, and there's nobody who can stop me," Smith said on Feb. 6.

During an interview on Feb. 9, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie told 95.7 the Game that the team would welcome Smith back whenever he gets reinstated.

The reason it's been so difficult for Smith to get reinstated is because he has a prior history. The former 49ers linebacker was arrested five times between his rookie year in 2011 and 2015 before the 49ers finally cut him. Smith was also suspended nine games while he was with the 49ers in 2014.

Smith went to the Pro Bowl in 2012 but has only played in a total of 27 out of a possible 64 games in the four seasons since then. Smith signed with the Raiders before the 2015 season, just months after the team hired Jack Del Rio as head coach.