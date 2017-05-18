Alex Smith doesn't seem to think he has much of a future with the Chiefs

For most quarterbacks in the NFL, when you lead your team to a 12-4 record and a division title, job security isn't something you generally have to worry about the following season. However, that's not the case with Alex Smith.

Despite the fact that Smith led the Chiefs to just their second division title since 2004, it appears that the quarterback is on his way out in Kansas City. Although Smith still has two years left on a four-year extension that he signed in 2014, he doesn't seem to think the Chiefs are going to keep him for the duration of the deal, which expires in 2018.

As a matter of fact, Smith thinks he might get kicked to the curb following the 2017 season.

In his first interview since the Chiefs traded up to grab Patrick Mahomes II with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, Smith was asked about his future in Kanas City, and let's just say he didn't sound too optimistic.

"I think [the Chiefs are] committed to me [only] through this year," Smith said on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "That's just the nature of it. If you don't go out there and perform, I mean, coach [Andy] Reid and [quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy] are very honest. You've got to go out there and do your deal. We all have to."

Alex Smith doesn't sound optimistic about his future in Kansas City. USATSI

The Chiefs gave up the 27th overall pick in the draft, their first-round choice in 2018 and a third-rounder in 2017 to land Mahomes.

In many cases where a rookie gets drafted, NFL veterans tend to be in denial about the possibility they might get replaced. That's not the case with Smith though: The quarterback has been brutally honest while talking about his future with the Chiefs and working with Mahomes.

Not only did Smith mention the fact that he might lose his job after 2017, but he also admitted that things can get weird when you have to work with someone who's trying to take your job.

"Sometimes it can be awkward," Smith said, via ESPN.com. "You just kind of embrace that and be real. I think everybody just appreciates that, being honest. That's what I kind of emphasized to him, that any of that extracurricular stuff that maybe goes on elsewhere just doesn't take place here. It's kind of the environment we have."

If Smith does get kicked to the curb, it will mark the second time in five years that a team has drafted someone to replace him. Back in 2011, the 49ers drafted Colin Kaepernick, who would eventually replace Smith as the team's starting quarterback in 2012.

"There is a little similarity," Smith said of the first time he lost his job. "I'm an older quarterback, and they drafted a kid that's coming in young and they're looking to develop."

At 33 years old, Smith understands why the Chiefs might dump him, but even it happens, that doesn't mean he'll be done with football.

"So I get it, going into Year 13. You understand it," Smith said. "At the same time, it doesn't change my focus, right? I still feel I've got a lot of years left in me. I still feel like I'm getting better, to be honest with you."

If Smith wants to save his job, the best thing he can do is lead the Chiefs past the Divisional round of the playoffs, something the team hasn't accomplished since 1993.