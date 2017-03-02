Alshon Jeffery says he's looking for the best situation to win a championship

After spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, Alshon Jeffery is set to hit the open market as a free agent next week. When you see him on the field at the start of next season, expect him to be playing for a contender.

At least, that’s Jeffery’s plan at the moment, according to ESPN.com.

“I don’t have any hard feelings towards the Bears -- it’s all love,” Jeffery said. “Whatever the next chapter is, I’m ready for it. I’m looking at the teams that obviously need a wide receiver, but also put me in the best situation to win a championship right now. I also want to see what other free agents may be attracted to the same teams I’ll be looking at. That can help that goal.”

Jeffery played last season under the franchise tag but underwhelmed and was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The Bears declined to use the franchise tag on him for the second straight season, choosing to let him hit the market rather than potentially be on the hook for nearly $17 million in guaranteed salary in 2017. If he does leave, the Bears will now receive no compensation during this year’s draft but could be eligible for a compensatory pick next year, depending on their other activities in free agency.

What a contract will look like for Jeffery this offseason is an interesting question. He has surrounded two terrific seasons (89 catches, 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013, 85-1,133-10 in ‘14) with injury-plagued and/or suspension-shortened seasons, so there’s no telling what teams think about the balance of his skill set and ability to stay on the field. He has great size, good hands and ridiculous body control, but he’s also a risky proposition.

He doesn’t seem likely to get a top-of-the-market deal like the one Antonio Brown just signed , but he should have several suitors and he’s also probably the top wide receiver available this offseason. That’s the kind of designation that typically can be used to start a bidding war.