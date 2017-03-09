Alshon Jeffery spurns Chicago to sign one-year deal with the Eagles

After five seasons with the Bears, Alshon Jeffery is leaving Chicago. The Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the former Bears receiver.

According to ESPN.com, the deal will pay him $14 million in 2017. Although it’s kind of odd for a player of Jeffery’s caliber to sign a one-year deal, the move makes sense here. If he has a huge 2017 season, he’ll get to cash in on free agency in 2018 at the age of 28.

Also, Jeffery will only be taking a minor pay cut from what he made last season. The former Bears receiver pulled in $14.6 million on a one-year deal in 2016 while playing on the franchise tag.

For the Eagles, the move makes sense because they need all the help they can get at receiver, even if it’s only for one season.

The addition of Jeffery provides a Pro Bowl-caliber player for a team that desperately needs some help at wide receiver. Before signing Jeffery, the Eagles had already been working on beefing up their receiving corps in free agency. Former 49ers receiver Torrey Smith signed a three-year deal with Philly on Thursday .

The addition of Jeffery should be a boon for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who put up decent numbers during his rookie season despite the fact that the Eagles didn’t have much talent at the position. Jordan Matthews was the only true receiver on the roster who finished with more than 400 receiving yards last season.

Jeffery finished the 2016 season with 821 receiving yards, which would have led the Eagles. When you consider the fact that Jeffery was suspended for four games, you get an idea of how badly the Eagles struggled last season.

The Eagles beat out several other teams for Jeffery’s services. According to NFL.com, the Eagles were competing with the Colts, Bears and Vikings to land the receiver.

The sad thing here for Jeffery is that he won’t be around to see the Bears win the Super Bowl, and we know they’re going to win the Super Bowl because he said it’s going to happen.

Back in January, Jeffery “guranteed” that the Bears would win Super Bowl LII.