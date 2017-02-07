Amendola: Patriots invited Goodell to Super Bowl party but I didn't see him there

Danny Amendola caught a touchdown and the tying two-point conversion in Super Bowl LI, so he was definitely invited to the Patriots' Super Bowl party. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, on the other hand, docked the Patriots two draft picks, a million bucks and suspended Tom Brady for four games, so whether he'd receive an invitation to the party was a bit more unclear -- until now, anyway.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Amendola revealed that the Patriots invited Goodell, but the commissioner never showed up:

Kimmel: "Roger Goodell, the commissioner, did he come to the party? Was he invited to the party?"



Amendola: "I think we invited him."



Kimmel: "Really? That would've been great."



Amendola: "I don't know that he came, though. I was with Snoop, so ... "

In the video below, at roughly the 2:10 mark, you can hear Amendola talk about inviting Goodell:

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Goodell shook Brady's hand and had a chat with Bill Belichick on the field. He also posed for photos with the two the day after the game. So, the commissioner definitely fulfilled his obligations despite the awkwardness. And, hey, maybe Amendola was joking about extending an invitation to Goodell.

Some other takeaways from Amendola's appearance on Kimmel:

He says Chris Hogan did some "questionable activities" after the game.

He says he was "up late" with Snoop Dogg, who was "just chilling."

He says Lil Wayne was at the party, too.

He says he got 22 Super Bowl tickets for his friends and family.

Yes, he seems happy about not being on the Rams anymore.

I couldn't care less about Goodell. I just want to know what Hogan did.