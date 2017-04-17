Andre Johnson to sign a one-day contract and retire with the Texans

Before Andre Johnson retires, he's heading home.

On Monday, the Texans announced that they're signing Johnson, 35, to a one-day contract so that he can retire as a Texan. The team will honor Johnson at a press conference Wednesday.

Johnson is the franchise's all-time leading receiver in terms of receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

In 2003, the Texans drafted Johnson with the third overall pick. He went on to catch 1,012 passes for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns in 12 years with the team. He never really got much of a chance to compete in the playoffs, but in his four career playoff games, he averaged 6.25 catches and 89.5 yards per game.

Keep in mind, Johnson's best quarterback was Matt Schaub. Throughout his career, he was forced to catch passes from quarterbacks like David Carr, T.J. Yates, Case Keenum, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Johnson ended up leaving the team following the 2014 season, spending 2015 with the Colts and 2016 with the Titans, but he couldn't find success with those two teams. In the past two seasons, Johnson caught just 50 passes for 588 yards and six touchdowns. In October, it was first reported that Johnson was done playing after his unsuccessful stint with the Titans..

Still, when looking back over at Johnson's 14-year career, his numbers are remarkable. He's 11th all-time in receptions and receiving yards. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and a likely Hall of Famer.

He will be missed.