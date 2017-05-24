Andrew Hawkins signing with Patriots after getting his master's degree

Andrew Hawkins is having a good month.

Not even two weeks ago, Hawkins got his Master's degree from Columbia University. Now he's got a new team, and they're the defending Super Bowl champions.

He announced the signing in a video on Uninterrupted.

Hawkins previously played for the Bengals and Browns after a stint in the CFL, and he fits the kind of mold the Pats look for in a lot of their receivers. He's small, quick, shifty in open space, and does good work with the ball in his hands after the catch.

There are plenty of weapons in line ahead of him with the Pats so it doesn't seem likely that he'll get too much work if he makes the team, but he makes sense as a player that can fill in if, say, Danny Amendola gets injured and New England wants to slide a similar player into the lineup so Tom Brady doesn't miss a beat.