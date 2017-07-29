Andrew Luck refuses to put a timetable on when he'll return from shoulder surgery

Andrew Luck begins training camp on the the physically unable to perform list while he continues to recover from January shoulder surgery. The good news is that Luck has been throwing for a couple weeks now, but it's unclear when he'll join his teammates on the field.

"I will be better than I was coming into this, I know that," Luck said Saturday morning, via the team's website. "I don't know what day it's going to be, I don't know what week, but I definitely will be and there's no reason to freak out."

Luck's rehab could not only keep him out of practices and preseason games, but possibly Week 1 of the regular season.

"That's a good question," Luck said of the ramifications of missing reps during training camp. "Sort of one I don't want to think about because it doesn't affect me today.

"I love practice and I would love to be out there for every practice, every week. I know that at some point I will be able to do that. No one wants to miss practice, miss training camp, but I'm confident that when the time is right for me and when I'm able to practice, whenever that is, that I'll be up to speed and productive enough in games to give this team my best."

For now, the plan is to continue to get healthy without announcing the exact date Luck will return.

"It's a dangerous game to count backwards from a certain date, late August, or September," the quarterback explained. "I think that's completely unfair to the process and will end up causing worse issues if you are skipping steps.

"We are not going to rush it, to rush it. I think that would be the worst thing we could do. The end game is for me to better than I was before I was injured and I don't want to put a date on that. I think that's really unfair."

As it stands, the Colts' quarterback depth chart includes Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and rookie Phillip Walker. Of the group, only Tolzien has taken a regular-season snap.