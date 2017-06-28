Andrew Luck still isn't throwing but says it's not a big concern, rehab going 'really well'

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck revealed, while speaking at a youth football camp for Riley Children's Hospital on Tuesday, that he hasn't started throwing yet but claimed his rehabilitation from offseason shoulder surgery is going "really well."

After an offseason that saw 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton and the recently injury-prone Luck undergo surgery, questions arose over the late timing of Newton's surgery and the way the Colts handled Luck's injury for two years.

The Panthers appear to be out of the woods on that, because Newton released a hype video showing his first throws of the offseason -- 45 throws between 10 sets of lockers.

It's not exactly "in football shape" but it is also more than we have seen from Luck, who has no video and, more importantly, no throws yet.

"Yeah it's going really well. Feeling good, feeling better and better every week," Luck said via the Indianapolis Star. "Still haven't started throwing, but that process will come when it's ready."

In a video posted on Colts.com, Luck was shown playing defense (!) against some of the kids (pretty poorly we might add) at the camp and not ever actually using his right arm to throw.

"Usually my goal in previous years has been to throw at least one ball to every kid," Luck said, via Colts.com. "I have to tell my self, 'Don't do that! It's not part of the rehab program yet.'"

It's worth noting that Luck did not talk about his injury much because he was focused on talking about working with the Change The Play program and giving kids an opportunity to join Luck at the camp inside the Colts practice facility.

But it is a red flag that Luck has not thrown a football by the end of June. The Colts begin training camp at Anderson University on July 26, less than a month from now. Football feels like it's a long way from being played, but we are not that far from the start of the regular season.

"Just still in the rehab process," Luck said to Colts.com from the camp. "When the time is right for me to start throwing, I'll start throwing."

There is a decent chance we don't see Luck throw before the middle of August and preseason games. Or maybe later. Week 1 is on the table/worth having a discussion about when it comes to Luck's rehabilitation.

The Colts are understandably being patient with Luck, but there is still no timetable for him to throw and there has been nothing said about Luck being available during training camp.

It's not like Indianapolis has had a calm offseason, either. Ryan Grigson was fired as general manager and replaced by Chris Ballard, who has done an underrated job building up the roster around Luck, something Grigson badly failed to do, particularly on defense.

Despite the nice work by Ballard, Luck's injury makes it a little too early to be talking about winning "plural Lombardis." Maybe get to Week 1 with a healthy quarterback first.