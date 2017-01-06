Anonymous Jets person believes Christian Hackenberg 'will never make it'

The Jets might have the most dire quarterback situation in the entire league. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a thing in the past beginning in 2017 and Geno Smith is a free agent. That leaves only Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

Petty hardly looked like the long-term solution during a few appearances in 2016. He looked much more like a potential backup, someone that could develop into a reasonable second-string quarterback in the best case scenario.

Hackenberg's situation is much more concerning. Taken with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hackenberg didn't see the field once during the season. Todd Bowles said he would only see the field if the Jets were getting "killed."

Hackenberg was spotted bouncing balls during warm-ups. Owner Woody Johnson is responding to questions of Hackenberg hitting "an ocean" by asking which ocean he could hit.

Some folks believe he's "years" away from being ready.

And some anonymous people don't believe he'll ever be ready. One Jets player and another Jets "source" told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that Hackenberg will "never make it."

One Jets starter simply rolled his eyes and shook his head recently when I asked whether Hackenberg was worth a second-round pick. "No," the player said. "He will never make it," another Jets source told the Daily News. "Never."

These sort of anonymous comments aren't unusual in the New York market and certainly aren't unusual when it comes to the Jets.

They've calmed down a bit since the days of Rex Ryan, but there's something about that roster where people seem willing to fire at the quarterbacks.

On the other hand, there haven't been many good quarterbacks for the Jets in the last few years. Fitzpatrick had a great 2015 but didn't carry it over this season. Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow were prominently involved for a long time.

It doesn't stand to reason things will get much better with the current players on the roster, however. Whether Hackenberg stands a chance over the long haul remains to be seen. But based on what he has done over the last year-plus worth of playing time (or not playing time), it's not difficult to imagine the anonymous Jets sources being correct.