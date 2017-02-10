Anonymous scout says Joe Mixon isn't 'half the [expletive]' Tyreek Hill was

The NFL offseason brings out some ugly things being said about young men, largely because personnel people in the league speak to media members anonymously. When there's someone with a sordid past it becomes even more aggressive, and it appears that's happening with Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon is a highly controversial figure in this draft because of video released in December showing him punching a woman in the face while at a restaurant/bar. The video was from 2014, but a court ruled it had to be released to the public, and Mixon served a suspension for that full season before being brought back to Oklahoma's football team for the 2015 season. (Bob Stoops later admitted the punishment wasn't enough.)

The running back was critical in the Sooners' 39-15 blowout of Auburn during the Sugar Bowl this season and shortly thereafter declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. Mixon has previously apologized and certainly sounds contrite about his off-field issues, but there is a very real question about how teams will approach him in this year's draft.

At least one team -- or the scout for one team -- thinks Mixon is perhaps a better guy than people give him credit for. Speaking to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the scout said Mixon isn't "half the d----bag" that Chiefs returner Tyreek Hill was when he entered the process a year ago.

From Breer's story:

"It needs to be the right market, a team that can handle the onslaught, the right PR staff, because you'll have to weather the storm," said one area scout assigned to the Sooners. "But the guy the Chiefs drafted [Tyreek Hill], Joe Mixon isn't half the d-----bag that guy was. You'd have to search to find people that don't like him. Maybe the parking-lot attendant. Everyone there loves him. And I believe them."

Hill, in case anyone doesn't know, was an electrifying returner for the Chiefs this past season who helped swing multiple games with huge plays. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs and fell because of off-field issues, having been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time.

Mixon's incident draws even more public ire because of the video that was released and, if a team is willing to draft him, there will be heavy scrutiny on that franchise.

He is likely off the board for many NFL teams already.

But the NFL has a long history of allowing talent to trump trouble and Mixon is incredibly talented. This is a deep running back class, however, so don't expect Mixon's name called that early. He will probably be drafted and he will ultimately have to answer a lot of questions when it comes to his character.

So will whatever team that takes him.